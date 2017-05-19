Granny Turns 10-Minute Trip In 300 Mile Drive Because of Roadworks

autoevolution

A grandmother turned a six-mile trip into a 300-mile (482 km) journey after she got lost because of detours caused by roadworks.
The 83-year-old pensioner was driving towards a hospital appointment that was just six miles (9.6 km) away from her home. The journey should have taken ten minutes, but her family got concerned after she had been gone for several hours.

Apparently, the entered the highway to go to the hospital, but roadworks diverted her trip to the point where she missed the exit that led to her destination. Somehow, the senior driver decided to keep going, possibly in the hope that she could find a place to turn.

Since the highway network can be confusing for many drivers, Valerie Johnson continued to drive on the country’s busiest freeways for about eight hours straight.

The trip would have probably been exhausting for a younger driver, but she only stopped in Larkhall, Scotland, because she ran out of fuel.

Fortunately, the senior citizen ran out of gas in front of a couple’s house, and someone inside was kind enough to see what is wrong with the person stopping in front of their driveway at 12.40 am.

Her family was notified, and her 49-year-old daughter booked a flight on the next day to collect her mother, along with her Aygo. Since this world still has civilized people, the good Samaritans took the 83-year-old granny in for the night.

As The Independent reports, the entire adventure ended well for everyone involved, as medical crews that arrived in Scotland to assess the health of Ms. Johnson found her in good condition, in spite of the fact that she had lost track of time.

One can only imagine the difficulties faced by senior citizens in this world of ours, and this story goes to show what is the best that can happen when things go wrong.
