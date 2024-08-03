Grandma's 1958 Oldsmobile With Good News if You Like More Doors, All-Original

Oldsmobile redesigned the 88 in 1957, and the new lineup introduced notable changes in almost every department. The Rocket engine was upgraded to 371 cubic inches, and its power now reached 277 horsepower.
Customers who wanted more power could also order the J-2 option. Carrying a price tag of $83, this package used triple carburetors and higher compression to deliver 300 horsepower.
The 1958 model year introduced a new two-barrel carburetor, bringing the standard power to 265 horsepower. The major benefit was a notable 20% improvement in fuel efficiency. The J-2 continued to be offered as the almighty option, this time with 312 horsepower.
The 1958 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 in these photos left the factory and still flexes the Rocket 371 engine, and the good news for people interested in a complete restoration is that the V8 is still alive. You don't have to be a connoisseur to figure out that this Olds has been sitting for a long time, but the Rocket is not locked up. eBay seller pltljsthom says the engine turns over, assuming that new spark plugs and other minor repairs could get it up and running.
This Oldsmobile spent its entire life in the same family, and the owner says his grandmother purchased it in 1958. It'll need the obvious repairs, and hats off to the owner for sharing a detailed description of the mechanical condition—I included the original text in the press release box below, but you should also contact them to discuss all the details.
The floors, the trunk, and the frame are all solid, and the rust issues are minor, with surface damage around the sill plate. The interior looks horrible, and it'll require much work, and I think the restoration will be particularly focused on saving the cabin. The seats must be reupholstered, and the only thing missing is the cigarette lighter.
Otherwise, the instrument panel and the radio are still there, and you also get the original rims, including the spare. The original jack is in the car, and the car also wears the original radio antenna.
The car checks many big boxes for a restoration candidate, and I doubt it'll remain available for long, as an all-original and complete 1958 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 is rare and could be worth more than we can imagine.
Its only drawback is the number of doors. This is what could make many people to walk away, so fingers crossed that someone who doesn't mind seeing four doors every time they get in the garage finds this Olds and takes it home.
The car can be yours if you bid at least $5,500, as the auction comes without a reserve. The fight will end in one day, and the car is parked in Wright, Wyoming.
