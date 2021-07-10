Grande Trideck Flagship From Azimut Flaunts Freshest Italian Luxuries and Design

Folks, there’s a reason why we feel the way we do about yachts. They stand as a symbol of success for many people. One vessel that has it all is the Grande Trideck (GT) from Azimut Yachts. Standing in as the newest flagship, be prepared to witness the peak of Azimut design and styling.
To understand a bit more about the GT, it should help to know where it came from. Since 1969, Azimut Yachts has been hard at work chartering sailing boats. In 1985, Azimut acquired another famed Italian yacht builder, Benetti, and soon began spawning their own ideas of what yachting should be. Since then, their styling and ideology has led them to be talked about the world over.
Why is this feature so important? Well, according to Azimut, this sort of raised deck is a first among a vessel this large. How large? Well, the GT comes in with a length of 38.22 m (125.4 ft), and a beam of 7.89 m (25.9 ft). However, a draft of just 2.05 m (6.72 ft) means that you can get up close to some shorelines or even enter that lagoon you saw earlier. With a carbon fiber and GRP construction, the vessel includes only a 190-ton displacement at full load.
If you happen to like the hull design and have the cash to commission your own vessel, the dynamics are the work of P.L. Ausonio Naval Architecture and Azimut R&D. As for the exterior styling, that’s the doing of one Alberto Mancini, a designer with an eye geared towards bold, luxurious, and expressive designs.
One feature also added to the GT allows it to operate functions while at anchor under lithium-ion battery packs. During the day, four hours of eco-friendly living can be enjoyed, while at night, a full eight hours, all with zero emissions.
But the GT does have the ability to also pollute the environment it’s in, thanks to four MTU engines with a total of 10,000 horsepower. What more could you want? Speed you say. Sure, a full 24 knots can be attained on this floating hunk of...carbon fiber.
If you want to get a feel for what it may be like aboard this ship, you’re in luck. The manufacturer’s website features a walkthrough function called A-LIVE. With this feature, not only can you cruise the decks of this vessel but will be able to do so while experiencing a play of lights, see waves out of windows, and may even get a feeling of seasickness as the virtual walkthrough expresses the rocking experienced on a boat at sea.
Check out the gallery, watch the video, take the walk-through, and then follow the daydream. Or, just pick up the phone and call Azimut, if you’re one of the luckiest humans on the planet that is. Don’t worry, you’re only going to need to bring $15 million (€12.63 million at current exchange rates) in case you’re interested, starting.
To understand a bit more about the GT, it should help to know where it came from. Since 1969, Azimut Yachts has been hard at work chartering sailing boats. In 1985, Azimut acquired another famed Italian yacht builder, Benetti, and soon began spawning their own ideas of what yachting should be. Since then, their styling and ideology has led them to be talked about the world over.
Why is this feature so important? Well, according to Azimut, this sort of raised deck is a first among a vessel this large. How large? Well, the GT comes in with a length of 38.22 m (125.4 ft), and a beam of 7.89 m (25.9 ft). However, a draft of just 2.05 m (6.72 ft) means that you can get up close to some shorelines or even enter that lagoon you saw earlier. With a carbon fiber and GRP construction, the vessel includes only a 190-ton displacement at full load.
If you happen to like the hull design and have the cash to commission your own vessel, the dynamics are the work of P.L. Ausonio Naval Architecture and Azimut R&D. As for the exterior styling, that’s the doing of one Alberto Mancini, a designer with an eye geared towards bold, luxurious, and expressive designs.
One feature also added to the GT allows it to operate functions while at anchor under lithium-ion battery packs. During the day, four hours of eco-friendly living can be enjoyed, while at night, a full eight hours, all with zero emissions.
But the GT does have the ability to also pollute the environment it’s in, thanks to four MTU engines with a total of 10,000 horsepower. What more could you want? Speed you say. Sure, a full 24 knots can be attained on this floating hunk of...carbon fiber.
If you want to get a feel for what it may be like aboard this ship, you’re in luck. The manufacturer’s website features a walkthrough function called A-LIVE. With this feature, not only can you cruise the decks of this vessel but will be able to do so while experiencing a play of lights, see waves out of windows, and may even get a feeling of seasickness as the virtual walkthrough expresses the rocking experienced on a boat at sea.
Check out the gallery, watch the video, take the walk-through, and then follow the daydream. Or, just pick up the phone and call Azimut, if you’re one of the luckiest humans on the planet that is. Don’t worry, you’re only going to need to bring $15 million (€12.63 million at current exchange rates) in case you’re interested, starting.