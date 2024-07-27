Grand Theft Auto VI Dodged a Bullet, but It's Not Completely out of the Woods Yet

If you thought the SAG-AFTRA strikes were over, guess again. While they were done with the movie industry, they have now moved over to the interactive land of gaming. Some very heavy developers and publishers are affected, like Activision, EA, Warner Brothers Games, Insomniac Games, etc. So how does the illustrious Grand Theft Auto VI come into play, and why has it escaped the grasp of the video game strike?
Before getting to our point, we need a bit of context to understand what this is all about and where it could lead. Many movies got pushed back during the 2023 strike because writers, actors, and other types of workers couldn't participate in the creative process or even during the marketing phase.
One example is the Gran Turismo movie, which got pushed back two weeks because the actors couldn't promote the film by going on tours, taking interviews, etc. Directed by Neill Blomkamp and starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe, Gran Turismo is an awesome popcorn flick. You shouldn't miss it if you're into the action-racing genre. I'd compare it a bit, but just a bit, to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, only with cars instead of fighter aircraft.
There were many back-and-forth talks with the powers that be, and after 118 days or almost four months, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists organization concluded negotiations on November 9, 2023.
After it was over, the TV/TH Negotiating Committee told their SAG-AFTRA members, "We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01am on November 9, our strike is officially over and all picket locations are suspended."
Now, switching over to the gaming realm, the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performer strike is in full effect as of July 26, 2024. The main issue here is regarding game developers using AI, but it also affects hired talent like voice actors, motion capture artists, and many others.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who played the famous role of the nanny in the 1993 sitcom "The Nanny," said, "We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."
The companies SAG-AFTRA is currently having negotiations with are:
Now, finally getting to our point, Kotaku published an article disclosing that they exchanged emails with Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson acting on behalf of the publishers involved. They said, "I can confirm GTA VI is exempt."
Not only that, but the biggest and most interesting piece of news is that according to the article, "any game already in development before September 2023 is also exempt." Grand Theft Auto VI has, of course, been in development since the Stone Age. Or at least, that's how it feels for everyone waiting for a follow-up to 2013's GTA V, which sold over 200 million copies and made over $10 billion in bookings.
According to Take-Two's May 2024 earnings call, the GTA series sold more than 425 million units. Grand Theft Auto V is the third most-sold video game title of all time, surpassed only by Minecraft, which has sold over 300 million units, and Tetris, with over 520 million.
Take-Two's head honcho, Strauss Zelnick, stated a while ago that GTA 6 is slated for a fall 2025 release window. And with over 202 million views on YouTube, if the GTA 6 trailer that premiered on December 5, 2023, says something, it's that when it hits the video game market, it will crush everything in sight.
You can bet dollars to donuts that other AAA publishers and developers are scheduling their games based on the GTA 6 (yet undisclosed) release date. This over-the-top "urban simulator" behemoth will be like a black hole, absorbing people's money and their undivided attention. Many will even take days off work just to play it.
The news that Grand Theft Auto VI will not be impacted is a great relief for fans, and let's hope nothing else will delay the game's decade-long absence. Still, while GTA 6 is exempt, Take-Two Interactive Software, which owns publisher Rockstar Games, is confirmed to be involved in the dispute, so let's wish for the best.
While we're at it, let's also stay positive for a Red Dead Redemption III announcement sometime earlier than 2035, but that's an entirely different conversation.
The organization secured a contract worth over $1 billion in new wages, benefit plan funding, protection against the threat of AI, and a streaming participation bonus. The Pension and health caps also grew, along with many more benefits.
- Activision Productions Inc.
- Blindlight LLC
- Disney Character Voices Inc.
- Electronic Arts Productions Inc.
- Formosa Interactive LLC
- Insomniac Games Inc.
- Llama Productions LLC
- Take 2 Productions Inc.
- VoiceWorks Productions Inc.
- WB Games Inc.
Some of the more relevant examples include Activision with the Call of Duty franchise, Formosa Interactive for providing voice-over work for Microsoft Flight Simulator, EA with the F1, WRC, Need for Speed, GRID, Dirt, Project Cars, Burnout, Real Racing, and others.
The Red Dead Redemption series isn't half-bad either, pushing over 89 million units, with RDR II selling over 64 million copies. Based on unit and dollar sales, Rockstar's open-world Wild West "simulator" is also the second best-selling title in the United States in the past six years.
