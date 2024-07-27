Grand Theft Auto VI Dodged a Bullet, but It's Not Completely out of the Woods Yet

8 photos Photo: Rockstar Games/SAG-AFTRA

If you thought the SAG-AFTRA strikes were over, guess again. While they were done with the movie industry, they have now moved over to the interactive land of gaming. Some very heavy developers and publishers are affected, like Activision, EA, Warner Brothers Games, Insomniac Games, etc. So how does the illustrious Grand Theft Auto VI come into play, and why has it escaped the grasp of the video game strike?