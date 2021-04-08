Grand Theft Auto V Launching on Xbox Game Pass Today

Released in September 2013, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be one super-popular title with millions of fans all over the world. While everybody’s waiting for the next iteration, the game being included in some new promos is still big news for everybody.
This time, it’s the turn of Xbox console owners to get a taste of GTA V, as the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as today. Microsoft says the game would be available for both console and cloud starting with April 8 as part of this month’s Xbox Game Pass rollout.
As one of the best-selling titles of all times, GTA V is already at its second adventure on Xbox Game Pass. The game was previously available for Xbox gamers until May 2020 when Microsoft replaced it with Red Dead Redemption 2.
But this time, in addition to Xbox consoles, GTA V also lands with xCloud support, which means gamers would technically be able to play the game wherever they are using cloud power, even on Android devices.
In the meantime, Rockstar is working on new-generation console support for GTA V, as the game is projected to land on both PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.
As far as PC gamers are concerned, a recent update that Rockstar released brought massive improvements for GTA Online, essentially reducing the loading time to just a couple of minutes.
That is quite a major improvement, as the online mode previously needed up to 10 minutes to load completely, and Rockstar says the update was actually made possible by the discovery of a member of the community who figured out a way to use the full power of modern processors to improve loading times.
As for the debut of the next GTA title, things in this regard are still as mysterious as they get. While everybody hopes the launch would happen in 2022, there’s a chance we might have to wait a little bit longer, especially given the global health issue that has likely impacted the development stage.
