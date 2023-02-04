Gran Turismo 7 VR Looks and Feels Amazing, According to People That Have Already Played It

With more than 90 million copies sold since the Gran Turismo franchise first debuted on PlayStation back in 1997, there's no denying that Kazunori Yamauchi's development studio, Polyphony Digital, managed to create some of the most revered video games of the past quarter of a century. It looks like nothing's stopping them from creating even more amazing experiences, even if they're meant to be enjoyed in Virtual Reality.
The success of Gran Turismo's legacy is no surprise to anyone that picked up a PlayStation controller in the past 25 years. And with Sony's adaptation company, PlayStation Productions, heavily involved in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie, the franchise is about to gain an even bigger following by crossing the threshold from the video game industry into the movie business.
PlayStation Productions is currently enjoying massive success with The Last of Us show on HBO Max, and they hope to catch lightning in a bottle again with future video games adaptations like Amazon's God of War, Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn, and Peacock's Twisted Metal series.
In addition to those, it appears that three more PS original IP-based movies will be hitting the big screen at some point, like Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, and Gravity Rush. The aim is to follow in the footsteps of Uncharted, which raked in more than $400 million at the box office.
Now circling back from the big screens to smaller OLED ones, let's talk about how GT 7 apparently feels in Virtual Reality.
After getting invited to play Gran Turismo 7 in VR before its official release, IGN's Executive Editor for Previews, Ryan McCaffrey, a video game journalist veteran with more than 20 years of experience, said that "I have to say, I came out legit kind of blown away. It's such a great fit for VR."
Ryan McCaffrey is most known for his expertise in all things Xbox, so if he says that a PlayStation exclusive is this great, that's certainly a good indicator of how well GT 7's free update performs in VR.
The most important factor during gameplay "inside" the headset is motion smoothness that's relayed by the refresh rate of the dual screens situated just inches away from your eyes. If you're riding along nicely and you experience stutters, most likely, you're going to feel sick to your stomach. I'm not talking metaphorically.
To help prevent that, Gran Turismo in VR apparently runs in 120 frames per second, per eye, which is monumental. The framerate target with the first edition of PS VR was 90, which was really good, but at a constant 120 fps, you'll feel like you're being teleported to an alternate reality where you're a professional driver.
Furthermore, the "screen door" effect is now gone, which was the most obvious and annoying visual limitation of the previous hardware. The clarity from the menus and on-screen texts still isn't 1:1 with the higher quality 4K version, but during gameplay, everything looks clear, according to Ryan.
If you already own the game, along with the $549.99 headset, there's nothing more you need to do when it releases as a free update on February 22. Oh, and if you were hoping to play the game with the PS VR2's Sense controllers, it seems you're out of luck, and you'll have to stick (pun intended) with the PS5's DualSense instead.
