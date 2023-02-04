Gran Turismo 7 VR Looks and Feels Amazing, According to People That Have Already Played It

With more than 90 million copies sold since the Gran Turismo franchise first debuted on PlayStation back in 1997, there's no denying that Kazunori Yamauchi's development studio, Polyphony Digital, managed to create some of the most revered video games of the past quarter of a century. It looks like nothing's stopping them from creating even more amazing experiences, even if they're meant to be enjoyed in Virtual Reality.

15 photos