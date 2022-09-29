Gran Turismo 7 September Update Brings Three Impressive New Cars and Two Scapes

Gran Turismo 7 fans rejoice, as the folks at Polyphony Digital has just released the September update. After teasing the contents of the update last week, the studio has finally taken the wraps off the three new cars joining Gran Turismo 7 this month.
First off, we have the Volkswagen ID. R ’19, the prototype EV known for breaking records. The car set the record for the fastest lap by an EV at the Nürburgring Nordschliefe and set a record of 7m57s at the 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
Also, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the fastest EV in the world became the first to ever finished the legendary hillclimb in under 40 seconds with a record of 39.9s.
Built with a body made from carbon-fibre and featuring oversized wings on the front and rear, the Volkswagen ID. R ’19 is 5.2m long, yet it’s relatively light at just 1,100 kg. The dual-motor 4WD system produces a maximum 500 kW (670 BHP) / 650 Nm (66.3 kgfm), allowing for a 0 to 62.1 miles/h acceleration of just 2.25s.
The second car joining Gran Turismo 7 this month is a classic. The 6th gen. Nissan Silvia is 30mm longer at 4,500mm, and 5mm taller at 1,295mm than the previous model. The Nissan Silvia K’s Type S (S14) ’94 also featured 16-inch wheels as standard and a new engine that was a retuned version of the S13’s SR20 series.
Finally, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder combines elements of the traditional Porsche sports cars with race car genes of the 919 Hybrid and the German manufacturer’s first electric sports car, the Taycan. The chassis is made of state-of-the-art carbon and a dual electric engine layout is housed under the hood. The sports car promises to deliver a system power output of 820 kW (1,098 BHP) and a maximum torque of 1,090 Nm (111 kgfm).
In addition to the three cars, Gran Turismo 7 September update introduces two new Scapes: California II and Tokyo II. The update should be available for download right now.
