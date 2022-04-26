Gran Turismo 7 Free Update Adds Three New Cars, New Track Layout

In a surprising move, developer Polyphony Digital released a free update for Gran Turismo 7 that adds new content to the game. Although we’ve been expecting more updates that would fix some of the issues with the in-game economy and many of the bugs related to cars and tracks, we’re happy to report that Polyphony managed to fit in an actual content update.
Granted, this doesn’t add too much to the game, but it’s worth noting that all those who own Gran Turismo 7 will receive the update for free, regardless of the platform (PlayStation 4 or 5). That being said, here is what you’ll be getting in update 1.13 for Gran Turismo 7, which started to roll out at the beginning of the week.
First off, three new cars have been added to the game: Subaru BRZ GT300 2021, Subaru BRZ S 2021 and Suzuki Capuccino (EA11R) 1991. Additionally, the 24-hour layout of Spa-Francorchamps has been added to Gran Turismo 7. The 4.35-mile (7 km) track is one of the most famous international tracks in Europe. While Belgium’s circuit was part of the game, this new update adds the 24-hours layout, which wasn’t previously available.
The biggest difference between the full track and 24-hour layouts is the location of the pit facility. The pit is ahead of Turn 1 on the full-track layout, so when leaving the pit row, players must travel alongside the famed S-curved before merging into the track at the Kemmel Straight.
Last but not least, Polyphony Digital introduced the “Gassho-style Houses Ainokura” and “Cherry Blossoms at Night” to the locations Gran Turismo 7 players can visit. These can be found in the featured section of Scapes after applying the update.
Gran Turismo 7’s developer promised last month additional content and improvements with future updates, including new courses, new cars, new World Circuits events, more Mission races, more Music Rally songs, new Lobby features, and more. It looks like the first updates have finally started to drop, but we expect more of these small content updates to arrive in the coming weeks.
