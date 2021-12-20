Gran Turismo 7 Booklet Confirms Number of Cars and Tracks

If you’re just as anxious as we are to learn more about Gran Turismo 7, here are several details that haven’t been announced by creator Polyphony. The information comes via Japanese electronics retailer Yodobashi Camera, which is now handing out Gran Turismo 7 booklets to those who want to know about the upcoming game.
The booklet is free and contains never-before-seen images and details about Gran Turismo 7. Twitter user “riku” got their hands on a booklet and shared some pictures that give us more insight into the game.
Thankfully, since not many of us know Japanese, user PettyWingman translated the information on the fan forum GT Planet. Read below for a full breakdown of what to expect from Gran Turismo 7 when it launches in just a few months:
In other news, a new Gran Turismo 7 developer diary has been released, which can be viewed below. In the video, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi reveals some of the exclusive features that PlayStation 5 players will benefit from while playing the game.
Gran Turismo 7 takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, which are used to recreate as close as possible the feel of car breaks.
Also, Yamauchi emphasizes the fact that 4K, 60fps, and HDR contribute to the realism of the game: “When I get to drive on the tracks, I really feel like the realism has exceeded a certain level, and that’s always very striking. The kind of natural feeling that we’ve been trying to achieve in Gran Turismo from the start.”
Don’t forget that Gran Turismo 7 is set for release for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. Obviously, only the PlayStation 5 version will take advantage of the feature showcased in the recently released developer diary. On the bright side, if you can’t get a PlayStation 5 until Gran Turismo 7 releases next year, you can always upgrade your PlayStation 4 version for a $10 fee when you manage to get your hands on one.
- Brand Central: A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble. You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here.
- Used Cars Dealer: The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here. The historic Japanese cars in the '80s and '90s are also available. The lineup would be updated every day.
- Garage: Your base of the car life. Up to 1000 cars can be stored, and you can gaze at and setup your car.
- Tuning Shop: Engine, tire, brake, suspension, etc... a huge amount of tuning parts are available. You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction, and increase rigidity.
- GT Auto: Dress up your car here. Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up. Oil change, car wash, painting, and livery editing are also available.
- Scapes: Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world. Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs.
- License Center: Learn the driving technique from scratch. You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course.
- Mission Challenge: 0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music, etc... You can experience unique events that are different from ordinary racing.
- World Circuits: World circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring, beloved fictional circuits such as Trail Mountain... Over 90 layouts are in this game.
