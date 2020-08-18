Grab This Unimog U1300 for $253k Because Life Is an Endless Expedition

When the Unimog was invented planets must have been in perfect alignment because there is virtually nothing you can throw at it without the German multi-purpose machine coming out on top. Fire duty – check. Cutting trees while sitting on the railroad – double check. High altitude trailing, volcanic rock crawling, even hauling classic cars... you get the point.
So how about turning the highly modular platform into a wild camper?! Of course, it is possible, or even highly recommendable. This is exactly what happened over at Australian specialist Unidan Engineering, a company that wanted to allow the whole family or a group of friends reach the far ends of the world (aka the Australian Outback).
Which is why they opted to create the expedition vehicle starting with a slide-on body conversion – a multi-purpose setup that allows for both work and recreation... at the same time. There is also virtually no sacrifice to the off-road capabilities while the users will find ample space for accommodation and storing everything needed for a quick getaway or an off-the-grid weekend.
The list of upgraded equipment and gear kicks off with some light modifications to the chassis and engine – the upgraded 366A engine arrives in lieu of the straight-six 352-series 5.7 liter diesel sipping fuel from two fuel tanks with a total capacity of 280 liters (74 gallons). It hooks up to the AWD system via a heavy-duty UG4/65 gearbox, a Claas overdrive and an additional Working Group gearbox for additional low range.
The Unimog rides on U4000 axles and has been treated to U1700 springs, a set of King Racing shocks and a 50 mm (around 2 inches) lift kit. And this is actually just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to listing the comprehensive upgrades – we also have dedicated cabin, accessories, camping, performance, and extras categories on the maker’s listing page.
Most importantly, the Unimog is equipped for every imaginable use case. You could even label it as a tiny house on wheels and call it a day since the vehicle has all the imaginable feature, from a Joolca hot water unit (for cooking, showering, and cleaning) to a pneumatic pop-top slide-on camping box and even a satellite phone!
