Grab the Discounted Saleen S7 and Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 While They're Hot

Recently in The Crew Motorfest, developer Ivory Tower introduced Season 4 along with the Lowrider vs. Donk car culture and gameplay mechanics. The bouncy fun continues this week, and we also get some pretty sweet rides at a discount. However, grab them while they're hot because they disappear in less than 48 hours.
First on our list is the US Showboating Bundle at 20% off. The pack would usually cost 2,303,000 in-game Bucks or 329k Crew Credits (CC), but now the pack is 1,842,399 Bucks or 263,199 CC. The bundle features a pair of excellent Hypercars, like the 2005 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 Convertible.
Starting with the mid-engine RWD Saleen S7, it has a 667/920 Performance Level. It also boasts a 427-cubic-inch or 7.0-liter Ford Windsor V8 powerplant that produces 750 horsepower. It is pretty light, weighing 2,950 lbs. or 1,338 kilograms, which allows it to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds.
If it doesn't stop, it will hit the blistering max speed of 248.5 miles per hour or 400 kilometers per hour. When you click on the bundle, you can drive it for two minutes via the "Test Drive" feature to get a sense of how it feels. As always, the large countdown timer is horribly placed on the screen, but at least you can test it out in all its blazing-fast glory.
Next, the extremely pink 2019 Corvette C7 ZR1 Convertible starts with a 607 out of 920 Performance Level. It boasts a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 755 horsepower at 6,300 revolutions per minute. It's a bit heavier than the Saleen S7, at 1,641 kg or 3,618 lbs. but it can hit 60 mph faster in 3.1 seconds. The top speed doesn't compare to the Saleen, but it's no slouch either, capped at 341 kph or 212 mph.
Lastly, there's the Custom Bundle, which is currently 30% off. It costs 97,580 Crew Credits, down from 139,400. The downside is that you can only purchase CC with real money.
The pack contains the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Lightning Edition (Street Car), along with vanity items like Pink Nitro and Magenta Lightning Smoke, which are cute and go well together with the Viper's blue, black, and pink paint job.
The two-door American purebred sportscar proudly carries a humongous 8.4-liter V10 engine, which has been seen developing 640 hp at 6,200 RPM. The Viper weighs 1,460 kg or 3,219 pounds, can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and has a top speed of 205 miles per hour or 330 kph.
This is pretty much it for this week in The Crew Motorfest. Hopefully, the next batch of discounts will feature more great cars at lower prices because grinding 1.8 million in-game Bucks isn't a one-afternoon affair.
