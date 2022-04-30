Grab an Alpha Teardrop Camper and Proclaim Yourself as Leader of the Off-Grid Pack

Folks, today, we're going on an off-grid adventure. The machine to take us there? None other than a teardrop camper dubbed Alpha. With a name like this, you should expect it to land you at the head of the off-grid pack. Time to see if that's the case.
Alpha is designed and manufactured by a crew known as Procamp. If the name sounds familiar, they're the same crew responsible for another innovation, the Wave, a lightweight fiberglass travel trailer suitable for towing behind just about anything that has a motor. Because they're a family-owned business, they can work outside established industry norms, and the results combine affordability and capability into one neat package.
To see just what can be achieved and at what rates, I've decided to bring to light the Alpha. Since I mentioned prices, I must point out that Procamp will be asking you to drop at least €12,990 ($13,696 at current exchange rates) on a standard Alpha. You'll also be able to add countless extras to the base, so do bring along some extra bucks.
took advantage of this offer. Well, what did you buy? For starters, you got your hands on a travel trailer that comes in with a dry weight of 500 kg (1,102 lbs) but can be loaded all the way up to a maximum of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs). However, the manufacturer also points out that there's a maximum payload of 100 kg (200 lbs), so that's a tad confusing: I'm still waiting on clarification of this aspect.
Once you've added the gear you want and need and stuffed it all inside the Alpha, you can hitch it up to your vehicle and be on your way. Once you've arrived at your campgrounds, you'll be able to explore all the little things that Alpha has to offer, and one of them is a protective and warm habitat to keep you camping even in colder months. This is achieved with a vacuum-sealed sandwich construction with 28 mm (1.1 in) of insulation. With a heating system, you should be fine if caught by a cold front.
what you can do inside. We can hang out in the interior and either watch some TV, if you added an entertainment system, read a book, watch the rain roll off your windows and skylight or rearrange the modular mattress and play some social games.
Once the rain or snow has stopped coming down, it's time to take a little stroll to the rear of Alpha and whip up a hot cup of tea and your evening meal. For this sort of price, you'll receive a cooktop, a built-in sink with a faucet and pump, and a fridge, basically, all you need. The rest of the cupboards, cabinets, and drawers are designed for utensils, foodstuffs, and other knick-knacks you may be using to whip up your three-course meals.
Sure, it'll cost you a few extra bucks to add things like solar power, an outdoor shower, maybe even a portable toilet, but once you're finished tuning and customizing your Alpha, it should feel worth it. You may even spend your vacation telling all the other off-grid adventurers where you got this from and how much you paid for it. If you like that sort of attention instead of recharging your soul with the beauty of nature, then the Alpha is worth a second glance.
Alpha is designed and manufactured by a crew known as Procamp. If the name sounds familiar, they're the same crew responsible for another innovation, the Wave, a lightweight fiberglass travel trailer suitable for towing behind just about anything that has a motor. Because they're a family-owned business, they can work outside established industry norms, and the results combine affordability and capability into one neat package.
To see just what can be achieved and at what rates, I've decided to bring to light the Alpha. Since I mentioned prices, I must point out that Procamp will be asking you to drop at least €12,990 ($13,696 at current exchange rates) on a standard Alpha. You'll also be able to add countless extras to the base, so do bring along some extra bucks.
took advantage of this offer. Well, what did you buy? For starters, you got your hands on a travel trailer that comes in with a dry weight of 500 kg (1,102 lbs) but can be loaded all the way up to a maximum of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs). However, the manufacturer also points out that there's a maximum payload of 100 kg (200 lbs), so that's a tad confusing: I'm still waiting on clarification of this aspect.
Once you've added the gear you want and need and stuffed it all inside the Alpha, you can hitch it up to your vehicle and be on your way. Once you've arrived at your campgrounds, you'll be able to explore all the little things that Alpha has to offer, and one of them is a protective and warm habitat to keep you camping even in colder months. This is achieved with a vacuum-sealed sandwich construction with 28 mm (1.1 in) of insulation. With a heating system, you should be fine if caught by a cold front.
what you can do inside. We can hang out in the interior and either watch some TV, if you added an entertainment system, read a book, watch the rain roll off your windows and skylight or rearrange the modular mattress and play some social games.
Once the rain or snow has stopped coming down, it's time to take a little stroll to the rear of Alpha and whip up a hot cup of tea and your evening meal. For this sort of price, you'll receive a cooktop, a built-in sink with a faucet and pump, and a fridge, basically, all you need. The rest of the cupboards, cabinets, and drawers are designed for utensils, foodstuffs, and other knick-knacks you may be using to whip up your three-course meals.
Sure, it'll cost you a few extra bucks to add things like solar power, an outdoor shower, maybe even a portable toilet, but once you're finished tuning and customizing your Alpha, it should feel worth it. You may even spend your vacation telling all the other off-grid adventurers where you got this from and how much you paid for it. If you like that sort of attention instead of recharging your soul with the beauty of nature, then the Alpha is worth a second glance.