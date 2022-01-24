GPS Navigation Sends Car on Train Tracks, Collision Was Unavoidable

While navigation apps typically do wonders when it comes to beating the heavy traffic in a specific region, they can sometimes put drivers in the most dangerous situations with just a simple bad direction.
This is what happened in North Langley (Canada) recently when a driver ended up with their car stuck on the railway tracks simply because they trusted the guidance provided by a navigation solution.
Though it’s hard to tell if the navigation app is the one to blame or the driver didn’t get the directions right, the car steered down the railway tracks instead of the 96th Avenue roadway.
Everybody knows how dangerous it can be to get stuck on the railway tracks, and unfortunately, the worst you can imagine actually happened this time.
While the driver and the passenger were trying to push the car off the tracks, a train was approaching at high speed, making the collision with the vehicle impossible to avoid. While the two managed to step away from the car and even attempted to warn the train engineer, the impact still happened, though it took place at a lower speed.
According to a report, the train ended up pushing the destroyed car for “almost the length of a soccer field,” despite all efforts to stop the train.
The good news is that nobody was injured, but the bad news is that once again, the GPS navigation and the drivers that trust it blindly ended up putting someone’s life at risk.
No information has been provided as to what app the driver was running, but this isn’t necessarily something essential for this story because most navigation solutions suffer from pretty much the same problems. The smallest map error could end up sending people to the middle of nowhere, so never, but never, trust everything such software says, especially if the road ahead doesn’t seem right for your car.
