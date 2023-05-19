Gotion Delivers (Many) Million-Mile Battery Pack With Astroinno L600 LMFP Cells

You will remember when rumors of a million-mile cell emerged years ago. It came from a study that a certain BEV maker was doing, and people even thought it would arrive in the 4680 format, but it didn't. It was up to a Chinese battery manufacturer connected to Volkswagen to deliver on that promise. To be honest, Gotion High-Tech did not even frame the Astroinno L600 LMFP cells that way, but you just have to put the pieces together.

