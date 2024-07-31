Gotham City Prop-Like Rolls-Royce Spectre Surfaces Looking Like a Luxury EV Shadow

The Rolls-Royce Spectre may be one of the best vehicles in the world, not just when it comes to the EV game but overall, and while we probably wouldn't modify ours if we had one, the occasional tuned copy that we stumble upon keeps mesmerizing us. Like that white-on-orange copy we wrote about last week.
We also liked the black example sitting on fresh wheels that we covered last month, complete with its typical chrome trim. However, the one pictured above does not feature any shiny elements, as the side windows, imposing grille, and other components were blacked out. The same goes for the entire car, save for a few orange touches, like the pinstripe, logos, and center caps.
The latter hug the new alloys, which are called the Spofec SP3. They came from Novitec's portfolio and were the work of the tuner's Spofec division, whose name is an acronym for Spirit of Ecstasy and is responsible for coming up with all kinds of aftermarket components for Rolls-Royce's vehicles. Yes, that also includes the Spectre, as this company has already signed quite a few copies of this luxury grand tourer.
Since Novitec hasn't revealed the luxury EV's interior, we cannot tell you anything about it. However, it is likely that the cockpit has remained stock, and given the car's menacing exterior look, we think it would be best if it had black leather upholstery and only a few orange touches here and there. But hey, that's us, and you don't have to agree. After all, the tuning world is filled with all kinds of aftermarket components for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, and beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, isn't it?
The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a 320-mile (515 km) electric driving range. It tips the scales at around 6,600 pounds, which is nearly three tons, and that's a bit more than the latest BMW M5 business super sedan, which weighs 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg). The Goodwood-based luxury car manufacturer says it can sprint to sixty miles per hour (97 kph) in four and a half seconds, aided by the 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) and 567 horsepower (575 ps/430 kW) produced by its bi-motor setup. Pricing starts at over $420k in the U.S. of A.
The latter hug the new alloys, which are called the Spofec SP3. They came from Novitec's portfolio and were the work of the tuner's Spofec division, whose name is an acronym for Spirit of Ecstasy and is responsible for coming up with all kinds of aftermarket components for Rolls-Royce's vehicles. Yes, that also includes the Spectre, as this company has already signed quite a few copies of this luxury grand tourer.
This ride is worthy of a king, albeit one who is not into flashy stuff, as the modifications have turned it into the automotive equivalent of a shadow. It looks great with the blacked-out trim, black paint finish, privacy windows, and dark alloys, and we think it would've been even better with a murdered-out stance. Speaking of stance, it is worth noting that this Rolls-Royce Spectre also sits closer to the ground courtesy of a lowering kit.
Since Novitec hasn't revealed the luxury EV's interior, we cannot tell you anything about it. However, it is likely that the cockpit has remained stock, and given the car's menacing exterior look, we think it would be best if it had black leather upholstery and only a few orange touches here and there. But hey, that's us, and you don't have to agree. After all, the tuning world is filled with all kinds of aftermarket components for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, and beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, isn't it?
The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a 320-mile (515 km) electric driving range. It tips the scales at around 6,600 pounds, which is nearly three tons, and that's a bit more than the latest BMW M5 business super sedan, which weighs 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg). The Goodwood-based luxury car manufacturer says it can sprint to sixty miles per hour (97 kph) in four and a half seconds, aided by the 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) and 567 horsepower (575 ps/430 kW) produced by its bi-motor setup. Pricing starts at over $420k in the U.S. of A.