Got Nearly $250K? Get an Ultra-Equipped Atlas Motor Coach From Airstream

If you are the kind of person who desperately wants to buy a mobile home, then Airstream is a company you should start with. Even if you know nothing about the crew and its beginnings in the late 1920s, Airstream is a name that has surely made its way to your ears at one point.
The vehicle you’ll get to know today is the 2021 Atlas touring coach. Airstream calls this one their most luxurious touring coach to date, and with a price tag starting at $244,046, all that cash better bring me one hell of a home. After all, it costs more than some actual homes.
To understand a bit about where some of your money is going, the base vehicle for this behemoth is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine. All in all, you’re looking at 188 hp (190 PS) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, more than enough to pull along a GVWR of 11,030 lbs (5,003 kg) and up to 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) towing capacity. A seven-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive ESP and Trailer Stability Assist will make sure everything stays where it needs to.
safety features are also available, including active blind spot assist, driver attention assist, lane keeping assistance, and rear cross-traffic assist. Hardware includes smoke, CO2, and LPG detectors, fire extinguisher, and multiple airbags.
Overall, a length of 24.75 feet (7.54 meters), a height of 10.5 feet (3.2 meters) with AC unit included, and width of 8.25 feet (2.5 meters) make up the vehicle's exterior dimensions. Inside, 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) is all the headroom you’ll receive, while 7.38 feet (2.2 meters) make up the width of the space.
Several types of materials are used to build the body, including vacuum bonded aluminum-framed flooring with Azdel composite, molded fiberglass front and rear caps, and fiberglass crowned roof, also with aluminum framing. Also standard are the air ride suspension, DuraBright aluminum wheels, patio and awning lighting, fog lights, exterior hot and cold shower, and power stabilizer jacks. And no, those aren’t all the features the manufacturer’s website mentions. Even the chrome package is standard, which includes body line trim, grill, and license plate holder, all shining bright.
Personally, I'm big on food, so I'll mention the features found inside, starting with the kitchen. A two-burner cooktop with integrated cover should cover all your meal plans, an apartment-sized fridge and freezer will keep things edible, while a Kohler faucet and sink allow you to clean up easily. A solid surface countertop with aluminum backsplash also includes a drop-in wastebasket and solid-surface cover.
The main living area is absolutely packed with goodies. Aside from the slide-out with a power sofa and integrated murphy bed, also making an appearance are the matte-finish laminate cabinetry, marine woven synthetic flooring, and Froli ergonomic bed support system.
Adjustable LED lighting, 40-inch LED HDTV and soundbar on a power lift, power sunroof with skylight, and Ultraleather seating are also standard. Massive wardrobe and plenty of storage space are also available.
What else would you like? USB ports? Standard. Systems control center? Standard. Multifunctional steering wheel? Standard. Infotainment system? Standard. Honestly, we could do this until the cows come home.
As for myself, I've never had the opportunity to ride in something like this, let alone have a friend that has one. But for the next five years or so, I believe I may have found what it is I'll be saving up to own.
