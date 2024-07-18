Got $8K To Spare? Grab an American Silverhorn Teardrop Camper and Never Look Back

Recent years have seen a push toward mobile and outdoor living, but there are catches to this sort of lifestyle, the main one being cost. Well, in the spirit of helping you get out there and explore for as little bucks as possible, I've decided to highlight the work of UkanCamp.
It's here that we lock eyes with a teardrop camper lineup dubbed the Silverhorn. But the real hot ticket item here is the fact that these units start off priced at no more than $8,000. Yes, $8,000 is all you need to get your hands on a bedroom with wheels with which you can explore the great US of A.
Now, to give us an idea of what this lineup has to offer, allow me to point out that two models are available on UkanCamp's website: the standard Silverhorn and the Silverhorn L. The latter is priced starting at $9,500, mainly because it has an extra foot of space in comparison to the standard model and a full galley. For our dive into the Silverhorn, let's focus our attention on the L. That way, we can really see the peak of what's possible.
As standard, each unit can accommodate up to two guests, and this is true for both versions, but the L weighs 1,160 lbs and is 5 ft wide and 9 ft long. Since it can be loaded up to a GVWR of 1,995 lbs, you definitely have room to add tons of features and systems.
For the remainder of this trip, let's pretend we spent that $15,000 and are now heading out to some X on your map to enjoy a bit of boondocking. After all, why live in a trailer park if you have solar panels, a battery, food and water, and even some kayaks on the roof of your camper? Go find that hidden oasis or whitewater rapids in the middle of nowhere.
After finally reaching your destination and taking in the sights and sounds of the world around you, it's time to take your Silverhorn and have it show off all it can do. In classic teardrop style, you'll want to open up the rear hatch, exposing a galley block that offers easy access to all the systems you may have and can even blare some music at you while illuminating your way to a three-course meal. Be sure to look into cooktops, fridges, sinks, and pumps.
The last piece of the puzzle is the off-grid gear you can go for. While it's not a whole lot, up to 100 Ah of lithium power can be accessed and the Silverhorns can be prewired for solar energy, so bring along some panels if you've got 'em.
The question is, where do we go from here? Well, UkanCamp is one of those teams from right here in our own American backyard, in Oklahoma City, to be precise. So, you can either head down there and chase your off-grid dreams, or you can do so right from the comfort of your own couch; they'll even deliver your completed unit, so all you have to do is swipe your card and wait for your Silverhorn to be completed.
Now, to give us an idea of what this lineup has to offer, allow me to point out that two models are available on UkanCamp's website: the standard Silverhorn and the Silverhorn L. The latter is priced starting at $9,500, mainly because it has an extra foot of space in comparison to the standard model and a full galley. For our dive into the Silverhorn, let's focus our attention on the L. That way, we can really see the peak of what's possible.
Kicking things off for the Silverhorn, allow me to point out that you will need to dish out a tad more cash to complete your home on wheels, but not much. For example, I recently covered UkanCamp's Scissortail camper, and while that unit starts off at $11,500, by the time I was done adding a complete galley, roof rack, tent, and an electrical setup, I was looking at a unit priced around $17K. So, for around $15,000, your Silverhorn will be ready to handle whatever you have planned. Then again, you could just throw a bucket and mattress into it and hit the road right off the lot.
As standard, each unit can accommodate up to two guests, and this is true for both versions, but the L weighs 1,160 lbs and is 5 ft wide and 9 ft long. Since it can be loaded up to a GVWR of 1,995 lbs, you definitely have room to add tons of features and systems.
For the remainder of this trip, let's pretend we spent that $15,000 and are now heading out to some X on your map to enjoy a bit of boondocking. After all, why live in a trailer park if you have solar panels, a battery, food and water, and even some kayaks on the roof of your camper? Go find that hidden oasis or whitewater rapids in the middle of nowhere.
Driving along, a Dexter axle and 15-inch wheels attached to a welded and powder-coated chassis will be responsible for helping you reach your destination, but if you have some wild plans, an off-road-worthy independent suspension can also be opted for. This also comes with a 2 in lift, articulation hitch, and diamond plate fenders but will run you an extra $3,400. If you don't want to spend that much, the off-road package can be broken down and purchased as individual parts.
After finally reaching your destination and taking in the sights and sounds of the world around you, it's time to take your Silverhorn and have it show off all it can do. In classic teardrop style, you'll want to open up the rear hatch, exposing a galley block that offers easy access to all the systems you may have and can even blare some music at you while illuminating your way to a three-course meal. Be sure to look into cooktops, fridges, sinks, and pumps.
Once this space is ready for your three-day trip, let's extend a side awning, prop up a shower room, and open up those side doors to let some fresh mountain air into your unit. If it's hot wherever you're planning on traveling, an AC may be just what you want and need. While you'll need to bring along a mattress, LED lighting, 12V and USB ports, and cabinetry are standard. So is a 30 A shore power service. For the rest of your dream, you'll need your Mastercard or whatever your kids are using these days.
The last piece of the puzzle is the off-grid gear you can go for. While it's not a whole lot, up to 100 Ah of lithium power can be accessed and the Silverhorns can be prewired for solar energy, so bring along some panels if you've got 'em.
The question is, where do we go from here? Well, UkanCamp is one of those teams from right here in our own American backyard, in Oklahoma City, to be precise. So, you can either head down there and chase your off-grid dreams, or you can do so right from the comfort of your own couch; they'll even deliver your completed unit, so all you have to do is swipe your card and wait for your Silverhorn to be completed.