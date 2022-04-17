Got $45K? Pay for Aerospace Tech and Land the Edge Camper Trailer Behind Your Truck

You may have heard the name Bolwell RV before as I recently ran across this RV manufacturer but did not know that they are part of the Bolwell Corporation group, the one and the same responsible for the Australian sports car, the Nagari that was built from 1970 to 1974 and again in 2008. After selling a relatively low number of cars, it seems that the crew began to dabble in the military and aerospace industries.
Today, this manufacturer still dabbles in the other mentioned industries, but the Edge travel trailer seems to bring all that knowledge together into one neat package. The body design is shaped to maximize the living space inside and be as aerodynamic as possible. But, before I get ahead of myself, let me invite you on a little journey of imagination to get a feel for what owning an Edge might be like.
You arise one morning at 5 am. You kiss your significant other on the cheek and head to make a pot of coffee; today's the day when you embark upon your off-grid adventure. Coffee complete and spouse at the ready, you have breakfast and hop in your truck. As you're driving along, you'll be towing a trailer with a tare weight of 1,340 kg (2,954 lbs) and a maximum weight of 1,640 kg (3,615 lbs). This is partly due to a composite shell that's also very good at warding off the elements.
Once you've arrived in the middle of God knows where, your trailer full of dust, mud, and grime, it's time to start setting up your campground. With the camper secured and unhitched, you'll pop up that roof I mentioned, and your mobile home is now ready.
Inside the Edge, you won't find much except the essentials for living a rather comfortable life. As you enter the space via the port side of the camper, on your right, you'll have access to an interior galley setup featuring a two-burner stove, sink and faucet, and fridge. To your left will be dinette seating and a removable table, plus a queen-size mattress suitable for two guests, the place you'll rest your weary bones after exploring the land all day. This space will be kept nice and toasty because of the sandwich foam insulation found in the shell, but heating and cooling systems will run you extra.
One thing I didn't quite understand about the Edge is the inclusion of two galleys, the interior one I mentioned, but another outside and set up on a slide-out. Personally, an exterior galley should have been enough and the one inside replaced with a shower room. After all, how much can two or three people eat? There is a rear external shower headset but no mention of a porta-potty, yet there is room to bring one along.
At the end of the day, RV manufacturers offer an array of options to add to your mobile home, but things like solar panels, extra batteries, AC, and anything else you'd like will cost you extra. Oh, you'll also need to bring along $60,000 to own one of these puppies. Ha, gotcha! That's $60,000 Australian, which is around $44,365 American. It may be a bit high, but remember, there's aerospace tech in that price, and maybe that's what it takes to build a capable camper. Nonetheless, it helps to know what's on the market.
