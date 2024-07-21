Gorgeous Pink 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Seville Has an Elegance That Can't Be Replicated

Sophistication on wheels. This is what this 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Seville really is. It inhales luxury and exhales style, leaving behind a trace of elegance that can't be replicated. The 68-year-old coupe is now out of the museum for a short drive.
Cadillac introduced the Eldorado Seville in 1956 to bridge the gap between the hard-top Eldorado and the Eldorado Biarritz. The name is inspired by the historic Spanish city of Seville.
This model rolled off the production line in 1956, which was the final year of the second-generation Eldorado. The carmaker positioned it as a halo model for the brand.
Every inch of the Cadillac Eldorado Seville screams aviation. Back then, that is how designers thought the future would look. No matter how you look at it, it displays opulence in the most stylish way.
The car is painted in Mountain Laurel Pink, the first pink shade that the automaker offered in an era when the yellow, the blue, and the green tones were very popular. The pink contrasts with the two chrome fins on the hood. The ornaments were standard on all 1956 examples.
This Cadillac, however, features the "Eldorado Seville" lettering on the sides in gold. It also came off the production line with what Cadillac called a Vicodec Vinyl Roof, a black top, offered for a single year: 1956.
There is a thick, endless-looking chrome piece beneath the side window and a fake chrome air vent on the rear fender, contrasting with the pink that covers the body. There is no passenger side mirror because this car comes from an era when it wasnt really common to have two side mirrors.
It may be a coupe, but it is still huge. It measures 222.2 inches (5,644 millimeters) in length, 80.1 inches (2,035 millimeters) in width, and a wheelbase stretching along 129.0 inches (3,277 millimeters).
The Cadillac Eldorado Coupe rides on multi-spoke chrome wheels with the Cadillac crest and the "Cadillac Motor Car Division" lettering circling it. Customers could also order gold anodized wheels at the time.
There are huge tail fins pointing backward, above the taillights and reverse lights cluster. Meanwhile, the rear bumper integrates the quad exhaust. The trunk can be opened in two ways. There is a button inside the glove compartment and there is also a key for it. The lid opening exposes the spare wheel identical to those on which the car rides.
At the opposite end, lifting the massive hood reveals the 365-cubic-inch V8 engine with a dual four-barrel carburetor, generating 305 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The V8 puts the power down with the help of a Cadillac Hydra-Matic transmission.
To make the Eldorado sound like a ship blowing its horn when going into a port, Cadillac mounted an extra horn alongside the standard two.
The cabin of the Cadillac Eldorado Seville is a luxury lounge in white and black leather covering the seating area, dashboard, and door cards. Power windows and power seats came as standard equipment. The rearview mirror has three distinct positions.
A light switch turns on the dashboard light, the headlights, and the taillights. Styled handwriting reads "Nineteen fifty-six" on the dashboard, as an indication of the year this coupe saw the light of day.
As for storage space, this car probably features some of the largest door pockets ever made.
The huge and thin, three-spoke steering wheel, with a glass-encased Cadillac crest, frames a speedometer that goes as far as 120 mph. It sits above the odometer, which reveals that this car drove 58,237 miles.
The Cadillac currently resides in the Cadillac Museum. So, the museum let it out of the building, but not out of the asphalt course nearby. So, James Wasylyshyn of JW Reviews takes the gorgeous Eldorado out for a drive and lets her stretch her legs.
The 68-year-old Eldorado car feels like a boat on the move, but it doesn't filter out the bumps of the road quite like the Cadillacs of the 1970s. The automaker improved the technology over the years, but the Eldorado Seville was a very comfortable car in its time.
The automobile will be on display at the Cadillac Fall Festival, which will welcome guests on September 27 and 28, at the Cadillac Lasalle Museum and Research Center.
Up front, there is the huge Cadillac crest, flanked by the round headlights, at the top of the massive chrome grille. As an option, the carmaker also offered a golden grille instead of the silver one.
When the door opens, a top piece of chrome extends like eaves to protect the occupants from the rain or from water dripping from the top of the vehicle.
However, there is no AC on board. But there is a very innovative feature for the era it comes from. The Cadillac is equipped with the Autronic Eye, which automatically turns on and off the high beam so that it doesn't bother the oncoming traffic.
