Gorgeous 1977 Ford F-150 Looks Ripe for Cool Trips to Even the Most Distant Shows

We have seen on countless occasions that many Blue Oval pickup truck aficionados have big fixations on either the fifth or sixth-generation F-Series. And we can easily understand why, considering apparitions such as this vintage-cool ‘77.
Everybody knows a little something about Ford and its F-Series. After all, it’s been heading the segment and overall market sales for decades by now. And it has an enduring legacy that kicked off way back in 1948. But considering the multitude of custom builds lovingly created around the fifth and sixth iterations, one can arguably say there is something special about the F-Series' born during the late 1960s to the end of the roaring 1970s.
Granted, this classic-looking 1977 F-150 4x4 hasn’t been swapped for something that potentially stirs controversy (an LS, for example). Nor was it embedded with all sorts of 21st-century electronic tricks, such as a bagged suspension. And it doesn’t even have the casual patina of some of its siblings when they perform late-night parking lot burnouts.
But, somehow, we tend to agree with Maxlider Brothers Customs’ assessment that it’s probably “the nicest vintage F-150 4x4 we’ve ever had.” After all, they’re mostly known for their reworked classic Bronco SUVs, not the ubiquitous Blue Oval pickup truck series. But we’re not going to hold that against them. We have to admit that we kind of fell in love with this one as well...
But, for the sake of objectivity, let’s assess the highlights. So, it’s labeled as being a “show quality rig,” which is kind of true... at least in the professional light of their photographer. Then it becomes clear why it doesn't require a new motor, as the truck features a rebuilt, flagship-worthy 460ci (7.5-liter) V8... with headers.
The engine is mated to a C6 automatic transmission, and the entire body stands tall (in any crowd) thanks to the new 33-inch tires wrapped around the eight-hole wheels and the premium four-inch (10.16 cm) BDS lift kit. We’re already dreaming about hitting every classic car show across the nation in one late-summer road trip sweep... but there’s a catch. It costs no less than $49k!
Granted, this classic-looking 1977 F-150 4x4 hasn’t been swapped for something that potentially stirs controversy (an LS, for example). Nor was it embedded with all sorts of 21st-century electronic tricks, such as a bagged suspension. And it doesn’t even have the casual patina of some of its siblings when they perform late-night parking lot burnouts.
But, somehow, we tend to agree with Maxlider Brothers Customs’ assessment that it’s probably “the nicest vintage F-150 4x4 we’ve ever had.” After all, they’re mostly known for their reworked classic Bronco SUVs, not the ubiquitous Blue Oval pickup truck series. But we’re not going to hold that against them. We have to admit that we kind of fell in love with this one as well...
But, for the sake of objectivity, let’s assess the highlights. So, it’s labeled as being a “show quality rig,” which is kind of true... at least in the professional light of their photographer. Then it becomes clear why it doesn't require a new motor, as the truck features a rebuilt, flagship-worthy 460ci (7.5-liter) V8... with headers.
The engine is mated to a C6 automatic transmission, and the entire body stands tall (in any crowd) thanks to the new 33-inch tires wrapped around the eight-hole wheels and the premium four-inch (10.16 cm) BDS lift kit. We’re already dreaming about hitting every classic car show across the nation in one late-summer road trip sweep... but there’s a catch. It costs no less than $49k!