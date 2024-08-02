Gorgeous 1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top Goes Out for a Ride, It's a Head-Turner

The 1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top came with one of the most iconic automotive rooflines in history. Recognizable from miles away, both controversial and desirable in the 1960s, the model keeps the legend alive even today. And this restomod right here stands proof.
A two-door Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top painted in Roman Red, with the paintwork shining brightly in the sunshine, while the chrome is as shiny as new. Now, that looks every inch a poster car.
The roofline of the Chevy Impala eliminates all the blind spots and gives perfect visibility around. With all the windows down, from inside the cabin wrapped in Classic Red, it almost feels like a convertible car. Back when it hit the market, there were voices labeling it as a giant fishball.
Chevrolet built 177,969 Bubble Tops in 1961, the only year this version was in production. In 1972, the Impala got a not-so-special hardtop, while the bubble top moved to the Bel Air lineup.
This car is powered by a 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) engine with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed Turboglide automatic transmission. The entry-level version of the 348 did 250 horsepower, it needed 10.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and it took forever to run the quarter mile: 17.2 seconds at 79 mph (127 kph).
An aftermarket polished three-spoke steering wheel on top of a polished tilt steering column and several gauges measuring oil level and coolant temperature showed up on board. The original Pioneer AM/FM radio plays music in the dashboard, alongside an aftermarket stereo with a CD player. There is no sign of the usual wear and tear in the cabin wrapped in red and white vinyl and cloth after the restomodding that it went through.
The 1961 Chevy Impala rides on 15-inch Chrome Rambler US Mags wheels with disc brakes at the front and Cooper radial tires.
The car belongs to a retired PE teacher. When it rolled off the production line, it was painted in gold over a gold interior. But things have changed over the years, and it ended up red.
And this is how it found a new owner through the California Cars dealership. The bright red coupe sold for $61,900, which is way under the average price of a 1961 Impala, because it is far from the stock version.
Those who have kept their originality over the years sell for an average of $77,893. However, the most expensive 1961 Impala ever sold was a custom one, which was auctioned off on March 9, 2024, through Mecum for $275,000.
The model has been fitted with an Edelbrock aluminum intake, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, a 605 steering gearbox, a matching dress up kit, and an electronic HEI ignition.
