Gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is an Award-Winning Drop-Top, Costs a Fortune

Following three successful years with the Bel Air as the range-topping version of the popular Tri-Five, Chevrolet decided to take things up a notch and introduced the Impala in 1958. Initially a top-of-the-line trim of the Bel Air two-door hard-tops and convertibles, the Impala became a stand-alone model in 1959 when Chevy also rolled out four-door variants.
GM redesigned the Impala completely for 1959, leaving the first-gen full-size a rare gem with just one year on the market. With some 181,500 units built that year, the 1958 Impala isn't exactly scarce. However, many of them now populate junkyards and barns, with only a few examples living their retirement years as fully restored classics.
This convertible finished in Snowcrest White is one of the lucky ones and I'd say it's the best looking 1958 Impala I've seen in quite a long time. The result of a three-year, no-expense-spared restoration, this white beauty looks like it just left Chevrolet's Flint Assembly plant 63 years ago.
Everything looks flawless on this car, from the white paint and the red side stripes to the chrome trim and the period-correct wheels with whitewall tires.
The stunning, light-colored exterior is paired with a bright red cabin to create that perfect 1950s combo. I usually like my late 1950s cars in pastel shades of green and blue, but there's just something special about a pale red interior in a white land yacht.
Just like the exterior, the cabin has been restored to perfection. Every single factory option that was originally ordered on this car is still there and works. The list includes air conditioning, power steering, power convertible top, and three-tone cloth, and vinyl upholstery in red, white, and silver.
Even more good news comes from under the hood, where this Impala hides a 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust V8. It was Chevrolet's first-ever big-block engine and the most powerful unit offered in the Impala. This drop-top features the single four-barrel carburetor version rated at 250 horsepower, but Chevy also sold a 348 with three two-barrel carbs good for 280 horses.
The engine has been restored to its former glory and features all the correct components, from ignition and radiator to plug wires and hoses. The V8 mates to a column-shift three-speed manual, a rare gearbox compared to the Turboglide and Powerglide also offered in 1958.
Not surprisingly, this Impala is an Antique Automobile Club of America National first-prize winner. But an award-winning restoration doesn't come cheap, so be prepared to pay a hefty sum to get this baby home with you.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "1958stevea," this Impala has attracted a high bid of $110,000 as of this writing. Reserve hasn't been met yet, but the listing will be up until Saturday, August 7.
Would you pay more than $100K for a Concours-ready Impala or would you rather opt for a modern sports car like the Chevrolet C8 Corvette or Porsche 911 instead? Let me know in the comments.
