Gorgeous 1948 Spartan Is the Perfect Balance Between Classic Looks and a Modern Living

Sure, everyone knows the name Airstream, but there are other American manufacturers that catered to this market, and one of them is none other than Spartan, the one and the same born of aircraft blood. That said, feast your eyes on this restored 1948 Spartan Manor. Better yet, ready those checkbooks as this one's up for grabs.
That's right, ladies and gents, the 1948 Spartan Manor before us today is currently up for grabs at no less than $75K. That may be a negotiable price, so you may be able to get it for a tad less; just let the sellers simmer for a bit, but not too long, as these units aren't the easiest to find, not in this state, to say the least.
Now, before we dive a tad deeper into all that is this restored unit, allow me to bring you up to speed regarding the name Spartan. Some of us may know of the name Spartan, but for those of us that do, all you really need to know is that this Tulsa, Oklahoma-born crew is an off-shoot of Spartan Aircraft company, the one and the same that fed the US Navy with the NP-1 and even saw WWII activity.
But, after the war, the production lines had to go toward building something else, and mobile homes were the solution. Overall, over 40,000 units are said to have been built, and because of their build and materials, some have lasted through the years and can still be found today. All that brings us to the unit before us today.
Considering not many crews handle Spartan restorations, it makes sense to call upon an Airstream-specialized crew, as both brands went with the of-era aluminum exterior. As for why the owners are selling this beauty for this sort of price, they're moving out of state, and the final destination simply doesn't have any space to accommodate this 25-foot-long home with wheels.
As for why should you really consider grabbing this beast, especially if you've got the cash put to the side? Well, there's the whole 50% thing, but secondly, just look at this flawless beauty. From the crisp and shining riveted aluminum exterior to the modern yet borderline classic interior, I'd say that this restoration has everything we need in this day and age.
When I first saw this unit, I was expecting an interior that's very similar to countless other restoration jobs, full of materials and textures known to the year said unit was born. However, we can clearly see that the owners of this rolling hunk of aluminum wanted a unit they could live out of.
With that in mind, we can spot beautiful wooden flooring, paneling, and cabinetry. Throw in a fresh and crisp ceiling, drop-down dining table, and a galley worthy of all the stars, and you can start to get the idea as to why I chose to bring this beauty to light; it strikes the perfect blend between classic and modern. That dinette I mentioned is a modular one and doubles as a bedding area in case you ever have guests.
As for the things we can't see, you'll have to get ahold of the sellers and ask all the right questions, and I recommend you do so because, again, this one is bound to fly hella fast; it's not every day we see this perfect blend of modern and classic displayed so well.
The question is: if you had or have $75K, would you surprise your family with such a purchase, and how would they feel about it? If you're asking yourself these questions, maybe it's time to make a move.
Overall, the seller's page on Vintage Camper Trailers doesn't say a whole lot about this unit and the work put into it, but we are told that over $150K in restorations and renovations has been pumped into the unit and that California-based Artistic Airstreams LLC is responsible for the completed work.
Starting with the exterior I mentioned, it's the aluminum skin that really tickles my visual cortex. Adding more punch to the looks is the forward lean of the roof, under which sits a living room with a 270-degree view of the world outside. At the rear, the same shifted look only adds to the Manor's menacing look; you've got to love all those rivets all over the place. An awning and stepladder complete the looks; go ahead, open it up, and let's climb inside.
As we head toward the rear from that dining area, we'll pass the galley I mentioned, but across from it, a wet bath is in place, a feature that clearly didn't stand the test of time and had to be rebuilt. Last but not least, a two-person beam-to-beam bedroom and a wardrobe to put your belongings in is found at the rear.
