Ramsay is well known for his love of Prancing Horses. And having own multiple Fezzas over the years, the VIP has learned to appreciate specs that stand out, hence the color scheme on his 812.Not unlike other celebrity Ferraris (think: Jamiroquai front man Jay Kay's LaFerrari), the machine we have here skips the traditional red, going for a green approach. To be more precise, we're talking about a matte shade of green, one that makes the super-GT stand out from a distance.Ramsay certainly worked closely with the automotive producer's Tailor Made department, as indicated by the black decals we can see on the hood, for instance.Keep in mind that, underneath those stripes, we find a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivering 800 ponies and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of twist.Thankfully, Ramsay isn't the kind of collector who enjoys keeping his Ferraris locked in the garage. And since the aficionado loves driving his cars, we can't wait to enjoy the aural side of this Italian exotic. Come to think of it, you can take the love-related part in a literal sense, as demonstrated by the moment when the aficionado showed his LaFerrari Aperta to the world.And while many gearheads wonder whether the 812 Superfast is more effervescent than the F12 Tour de France, the chef doesn't have such problems, since he's spent time behind the wheel of both front-engined Ferraris.So, until we get to see Ramsay's 812 on the street, you can check out the rear-wheel-drive toy in the Instagram posts below, some of which come from H.R. Owen London, the dealer that specced the car for its customer.