Gordon Murray's GMA T.33 With CGI “Track Spec” Now Feels Like a Technical Beast

Gordon Murray, the well-known Formula One racing cars designer and McLaren F1 parent, is still going strong even at three-quarters of a century. Need proof? The bonkers GMA T.50 and track-ready T.50s Niki Lauda, along with the brand-spanking-new T.33 should suffice.
Always on the lookout for the next best thing, Murray’s GMA (Gordon Murray Automotive) is now a fully-fledged limited-production automaker. It has a flagship, a track version of it, as well as an “affordable” supercar sibling. The timeless T.33 is already being heralded as a “return to beauty.” In Murray’s unmistakable way, of course.
Anyway, do not think for a second that a more user-friendly supercar means the beast has been tamed. Instead, GMA’s newest creation is still a technical tour de force equipped with a V12 engine that is said to be one of the lightest, highest revving, and capable of the fastest responses ever.
Well, all that bodes well for a track session, right? That was probably also the line of thought for Estonia-based virtual artist Siim Parn, also known as spdesignsest on social media. The pixel master is on a virtual quest of “track spec design” discovery as of late. So, after taking the nimble 2022 Noble M500 through the digital process of making it a track-focused mid-engine machine, here’s GMA’s T.33 going down the same route.
With just 100 units scheduled to come out entirely bespoke out of the company’s new headquarters and factory in Windlesham, Surrey (UK), one can expect this to remain entirely wishful thinking. Not to say that customers will not be allowed to customize their examples according to will. But it is entirely safe to assume they will feel compelled to avoid ideas that have already circulated the world and might be taken as a template by others.
On the other hand, it is almost a shame this transformation will remain but a virtual dream.
Anyway, do not think for a second that a more user-friendly supercar means the beast has been tamed. Instead, GMA’s newest creation is still a technical tour de force equipped with a V12 engine that is said to be one of the lightest, highest revving, and capable of the fastest responses ever.
Well, all that bodes well for a track session, right? That was probably also the line of thought for Estonia-based virtual artist Siim Parn, also known as spdesignsest on social media. The pixel master is on a virtual quest of “track spec design” discovery as of late. So, after taking the nimble 2022 Noble M500 through the digital process of making it a track-focused mid-engine machine, here’s GMA’s T.33 going down the same route.
With just 100 units scheduled to come out entirely bespoke out of the company’s new headquarters and factory in Windlesham, Surrey (UK), one can expect this to remain entirely wishful thinking. Not to say that customers will not be allowed to customize their examples according to will. But it is entirely safe to assume they will feel compelled to avoid ideas that have already circulated the world and might be taken as a template by others.
On the other hand, it is almost a shame this transformation will remain but a virtual dream.