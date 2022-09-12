Google’s Most Recent Emergency Android Auto Update Needs a Fix ASAP

An Android Auto update that went live in August wreaked havoc for lots of users, as the app stopped working all of a sudden.
In almost every single case, Android Auto was no longer able to load. In the rare cases where the app managed to launch, users ended up struggling with random disconnects occurring in the middle of the drive.
Most people blamed an August update for Android Auto for the whole thing, and while many turned to the generic workarounds that are available for Google users, nothing brought the app back to a working condition.
The Mountain View-based search giant, however, acknowledged the problem quite fast, and in late August, it announced an emergency update supposed to correct the glitch. The rollout took place in stages, with a Community Specialist claiming that it typically takes a few days to reach everyone.
But as it turns out, Google’s emergency update for Android Auto needs a fix as well, as complaints of random disconnects or the app failing to launch after installing the latest version keep coming in.
Users on Google’s forums claim they installed the most recent updates, but the app still struggles in their cars.
“Thought the upgrade to Android 13 (and the September fix release) would remedy the problem, but so far still won't connect. Tried multiple cables, cleared cache, uninstalled/reinstalled updates to AA (ver 7.8xxxx) - none of that helped. It just seems like the car no longer sees the phone via USB (the car does see the phone via Bluetooth),” someone explains on the forums.
At this point, however, nobody knows for sure if Google is at least monitoring the case because no further update has been posted in the linked thread. It remains to be seen if the next Android Auto versions include additional fixes, but at this point, users are all alone in their struggle to find a fix.
