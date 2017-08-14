Google Wants to Protect Pedestrians from Autonomous Cars by Making Them Softer

Nobody agrees on how far away we are from the day when autonomous cars will hit the road. Some people seem to believe it's 2020, but as we get closer and closer to 2018, that timeline starts to appear a little too optimistical.

Google was one of the first to get involved in what has now become the industry's holy grail (which, at the moment, somehow makes Tesla the Indiana Jones as it's either the closest to getting it or the one shouting the loudest about it). A few months ago, it created a separate entity called



For one thing,



Regardless of when they make it to the wider audience, the integration of autonomous cars into our lives can't possibly go 100 percent smoothly. There will be incidents, and some of them are going to be serious. The ones everyone fears the most, however, are those involving pedestrians. Uber nearly set the tone for those when its self-driving Volvo XC90 ran a red light and was inches away from hitting a pedestrian crossing the road, but it got lucky.



However, looking out for pedestrians is going to prove an even bigger challenge than trying to decipher the minds of the human drivers sitting behind the wheels of their cars. That's because the behavior of a human being moving on its own two feet is even more unpredictable than when it's driving.



To limit the chances of fatalities, Waymo is proposing a new technology that can alter the stiffness of a vehicle's body.



If the AI detects the vehicle is about to crash, it can control the tension in those cables thus making the car more rigid or less so. If the unfortunate object in front of the car turns out to be a person, the cables will loosen up, allowing the body to absorb the energy from the crash in greater quantity. It will still hurt, but it might not lead to a funeral.



