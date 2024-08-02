Google Wants Google Maps to Feel More Like Waze, and This New Feature Is the First Step

Google has suddenly become more committed to improving incident reporting in Google Maps, and after bringing the feature to Android Auto and CarPlay, the company is now working on refining the experience on all platforms.
If you've been using navigation apps for more than a week or so, you probably know that Waze's main selling point is incident reporting. Users can report hazards on the road and help the app generate warnings for others.
Like Google Maps, Waze is owned by Google, so the introduction of incident reporting and the parent company becoming so committed to improving it makes many people wonder what the search giant has in mind in the long term.
The latest polishing to incident reporting in Google Maps concerns how you pin hazards on the map.
Google has released a subtle facelift that includes larger reporting icons, as the company wants users to "more quickly share updates." In plain English, Google Maps wants everybody to report incidents, and I can't help but wonder how this isn't making Waze redundant, considering this is what makes the application so special.
Google also insists on the incident confirmation bit. The company explains that other Google Maps users can confirm an incident with just one tap, and this is essential to make sure the information provided by the application is accurate. The larger icons are supposed to make it easier, more straightforward, and more convenient for everybody to use incident reporting, so Google clearly wants to improve the adoption of the feature launched in 2019, which is yet to gain traction.
The company explains that the new experience is already rolling out to users worldwide, and it'll be available in Google Maps on all devices, including Android and iOS. It will also land on Android Auto and CarPlay, and even on Android Automotive, so Google is bringing this feature everywhere just to make sure users send and confirm traffic reports.
The company hasn't commented on its strategy regarding Waze, but this navigation app is also getting new features, including speed bump warnings, alerts when speed limits decrease, and notifications for sharp curves. Google seems to be working around the clock on improving the experience with both apps and while the increased focus on incident reporting in Google Maps could make many people believe that Waze's end is approaching, this doesn't seem to be the case.
If you want to try out the new incident reporting experience in Google Maps, you can do it today on any device running the app. You don't have to install the latest update, as the experience is enabled with a server-side switch, but you should still keep Google Maps up-to-date for the latest bug fixes and improvements.
Like Google Maps, Waze is owned by Google, so the introduction of incident reporting and the parent company becoming so committed to improving it makes many people wonder what the search giant has in mind in the long term.
The latest polishing to incident reporting in Google Maps concerns how you pin hazards on the map.
Google has released a subtle facelift that includes larger reporting icons, as the company wants users to "more quickly share updates." In plain English, Google Maps wants everybody to report incidents, and I can't help but wonder how this isn't making Waze redundant, considering this is what makes the application so special.
Google also insists on the incident confirmation bit. The company explains that other Google Maps users can confirm an incident with just one tap, and this is essential to make sure the information provided by the application is accurate. The larger icons are supposed to make it easier, more straightforward, and more convenient for everybody to use incident reporting, so Google clearly wants to improve the adoption of the feature launched in 2019, which is yet to gain traction.
The company explains that the new experience is already rolling out to users worldwide, and it'll be available in Google Maps on all devices, including Android and iOS. It will also land on Android Auto and CarPlay, and even on Android Automotive, so Google is bringing this feature everywhere just to make sure users send and confirm traffic reports.
The company hasn't commented on its strategy regarding Waze, but this navigation app is also getting new features, including speed bump warnings, alerts when speed limits decrease, and notifications for sharp curves. Google seems to be working around the clock on improving the experience with both apps and while the increased focus on incident reporting in Google Maps could make many people believe that Waze's end is approaching, this doesn't seem to be the case.
If you want to try out the new incident reporting experience in Google Maps, you can do it today on any device running the app. You don't have to install the latest update, as the experience is enabled with a server-side switch, but you should still keep Google Maps up-to-date for the latest bug fixes and improvements.