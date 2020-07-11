Google Updates Google Maps and Waze for iOS, Top CarPlay Feature Still Missing

5 How to Enable the Secret Monster Mood in Waze on Android and iPhone

Google has recently released new updates for both Google Maps and Waze on iOS, but the most anticipated feature is still nowhere to be seen. 5 photos



And despite rolling out updates for both of them every now and then, Google still doesn’t seem to be in a rush to provide users with support for the CarPlay dashboard.



Earlier this year when it rolled out iOS 13.4, Apple officially unlocked the maps card on the CarPlay dashboard for third-party vendors, technically allowing other apps to replace Apple Maps on the multi-view screen. The only requirement was for apps themselves to support this feature, which means that it’s only up to developers to add such functionality.



As the maker of the most popular navigation apps, Google was supposed to do this rather fast, but contrary to all the expectations, the search giant isn’t very committed to making this happen.



In the case of Waze, Google says it resolved “a bug that caused the app to close after searching for a saved location,” but this is actually an older changelog that was first published on June 28. If anything, this update introduces additional fixes for the same bug.



What I noticed after installing the latest Waze update is that the app sometimes takes more time to locate me on the map, something that didn’t happen before this new version was released. I’m not sure this is a widespread behavior, but the change is easily noticeable, especially when launching the app.



