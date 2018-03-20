autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Google to Test New Bristlecone Quantum Computer Chip with Daimler

20 Mar 2018, 15:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
As the line between manufacturing and science gets blurred out, we see more and more automakers venturing into strange new realms.
3 photos
Google quantum computerGoogle quantum computer
It was only a month ago that we got news of Porsche working on using the technology behind cryptocurrencies to create applications for various auto systems. At about the same time, PSA stepped forward and previewed its Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology.

Now, we get word of Daimler getting involved in quantum computer research, together with tech giant Google. As per a cooperation agreement signed this week, the automaker will use Google’s 72-qubit Bristlecone chip for several of its processes.

The project is currently in its infancy, as Daimler does not know the extent of the computer’s abilities. It will try to use it, for instance, for a better selection of materials used in battery cells, based on quantum chemistry.

It will also develop autonomous vehicles based on quantum computing and plan the logistics for the vans segment. Production planning and processes are also targeted by the technology.

Ultimately, the quantum computer might help Daimler create its own artificial intelligence.

Presented on March 5 at a meeting of the American Physical Society in Los Angeles, the 72-qubit quantum processor is the largest of its kind. The partnership with Daimler will mark the first real-life testing of the chip.

Until now, Google did not make public operational statistics on the chip’s performances, but the company’s executives hope it will help them achieve quantum supremacy in its fight against companies like IBM.

As for the technology itself, quantum computers are immensely powerful machines, processing information with new types of algorithms, based on the laws of nature. This allows them to run much faster, provide better results and solve problems more efficiently than classic computers.

"Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the entire IT sector and, in turn, all other areas of industry,” said Daimler’s head of development Ola Källenius.
Daimler Google quantum computer Bristlecone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
BENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryFIAT 124 GT ABARTHFIAT 124 GT ABARTH Roadster & ConvertibleJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVAll car models  