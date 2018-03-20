Google to Test New Bristlecone Quantum Computer Chip with Daimler

As the line between manufacturing and science gets blurred out, we see more and more automakers venturing into strange new realms.

3 photos



Now, we get word of Daimler getting involved in quantum computer research, together with tech giant Google. As per a cooperation agreement signed this week, the automaker will use Google’s 72-qubit Bristlecone chip for several of its processes.



The project is currently in its infancy, as Daimler does not know the extent of the computer’s abilities. It will try to use it, for instance, for a better selection of materials used in battery cells, based on quantum chemistry.



It will also develop autonomous vehicles based on quantum computing and plan the logistics for the vans segment. Production planning and processes are also targeted by the technology.



Ultimately, the quantum computer might help Daimler create its own artificial intelligence.



Presented on March 5 at a meeting of the American Physical Society in Los Angeles, the 72-qubit quantum processor is the largest of its kind. The partnership with Daimler will mark the first real-life testing of the chip.



Until now, Google did not make public operational statistics on the chip’s performances, but the company’s executives hope it will help them achieve quantum supremacy in its fight against companies like IBM.



As for the technology itself, quantum computers are immensely powerful machines, processing information with new types of algorithms, based on the laws of nature. This allows them to run much faster, provide better results and solve problems more efficiently than classic computers.



"Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the entire IT sector and, in turn, all other areas of industry,” said Daimler’s head of development Ola Källenius. It was only a month ago that we got news of Porsche working on using the technology behind cryptocurrencies to create applications for various auto systems. At about the same time, PSA stepped forward and previewed its Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology Now, we get word of Daimler getting involved in quantum computer research, together with tech giant Google. As per a cooperation agreement signed this week, the automaker will use Google’s 72-qubit Bristlecone chip for several of its processes.The project is currently in its infancy, as Daimler does not know the extent of the computer’s abilities. It will try to use it, for instance, for a better selection of materials used in battery cells, based on quantum chemistry.It will also develop autonomous vehicles based on quantum computing and plan the logistics for the vans segment. Production planning and processes are also targeted by the technology.Ultimately, the quantum computer might help Daimler create its own artificial intelligence.Presented on March 5 at a meeting of the American Physical Society in Los Angeles, the 72-qubit quantum processor is the largest of its kind. The partnership with Daimler will mark the first real-life testing of the chip.Until now, Google did not make public operational statistics on the chip’s performances, but the company’s executives hope it will help them achieve quantum supremacy in its fight against companies like IBM.As for the technology itself, quantum computers are immensely powerful machines, processing information with new types of algorithms, based on the laws of nature. This allows them to run much faster, provide better results and solve problems more efficiently than classic computers."Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the entire IT sector and, in turn, all other areas of industry,” said Daimler’s head of development Ola Källenius.