2 Genius Envisions Apple Maps Feature That Everyone Should Copy

1 How Google Maps Will Determine the Best Route on Android and Android Auto

More on this:

Google Testing a Brilliant New Google Maps Feature for Easier Grocery Pickup

Google Maps is getting tons of new features this year, and one of them is currently in testing thanks to a collaboration between the Mountain View-based search giant and U.S. supermarket Fred Meyer. 1 photo



And the whole thing works as straightforward as possible.



First of all, you’d have to place your order in the dedicated app of the store, but thanks to this new update, you can add it to Google Maps for additional functionality.



Once it’s registered in Google Maps, the app will send you a notification to let you know that you can go pick up your order. In addition, Maps will determine the route, calculate the ETA, and then share it with the store, so the staff will know exactly when you arrive.



Furthermore, Google



In addition,



Worth knowing, however, is that this new feature is still in preview for the time being, as it’s available only for select stores in Portland, Oregon for the time being. Google hasn’t said when exactly it could be expanded to more stores across the States, but the company first wants to see how it’s working before making a decision in this regard. The two have joined forces to launch a pilot program that would essentially make it possible for Google Maps users to track the grocery order status, share the ETA with the staff, and then let the store know they’ve arrived for a no-contact pick up right from the application.And the whole thing works as straightforward as possible.First of all, you’d have to place your order in the dedicated app of the store, but thanks to this new update, you can add it to Google Maps for additional functionality.Once it’s registered in Google Maps, the app will send you a notification to let you know that you can go pick up your order. In addition, Maps will determine the route, calculate the ETA, and then share it with the store, so the staff will know exactly when you arrive.Furthermore, Google says the application will continue to update this information based on the traffic conditions and your location, so in theory, the ETA would always be up-to-date, which means the store knows precisely when you’re close so the workers can prepare your order.In addition, Google Maps will also let drivers provide the parking number, as the purpose of the whole thing is to provide a no-contact experience that’s just right for these awful times.Worth knowing, however, is that this new feature is still in preview for the time being, as it’s available only for select stores in Portland, Oregon for the time being. Google hasn’t said when exactly it could be expanded to more stores across the States, but the company first wants to see how it’s working before making a decision in this regard.