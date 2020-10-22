Google Starts Killing Google Play Music Everywhere, Including on Android Auto

"Ondawagen" is What Happens When an Architect Gets Into the E-bike Business

Google has started the demise of Google Play Music, the application that the company planned to kill off by the end of this year and whose users it’s trying to migrate to YouTube Music. 1 photo



“Google Play Music is no longer available. You can still transfer your library, including playlists and uploads, for a limited time,” the error that shows up on the screen when launching the app reads.



By the looks of things, the application is now showing this message on all platforms out there, including Android, which means that running it on Android Auto is no longer possible either.



But on the other hand, worth emphasizing is that not everybody is getting the aforementioned error, which is an indication that the closure of Google Play Music takes place in stages. Google has remained tight-lipped on this phased



The search giant’s recommended service for Google Play Music is YouTube Music, no matter if they previously used the app on a mobile phone or in the car.



For Android Auto users, the switch to YouTube Music has been quite a challenge, as the service originally didn’t allow them to access their existing libraries that contained tracks purchased from Google Play Music without a subscription. This meant that users had to pay twice for the same music, and this has caused quite a public backlash against YouTube Music.



