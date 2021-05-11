Google Silently Removes One New Highly Anticipated Android Auto Feature

The recently released Android Auto 6.4 comes with a series of important changes under the hood, and one of them appears to be the demise of the highly anticipated Connectivity Troubleshooter.
First of all, let’s see what this feature was all about.
Just like its name suggests, the Connectivity Troubleshooter was supposed from the very beginning to assist users as they configure Android Auto and complete the initial wizard. So in theory, if any connection problem was experienced during this phase, the troubleshooter was there to help and provide information on what exactly is happening.
Furthermore, if users later encountered a connection problem with Android Auto, which as we know is something rather common on Google’s platform, the role of this troubleshooter was to get users through the typical workarounds and, more importantly, tell them if the cable is the culprit or not.
The feature was first spotted in Android Auto 6.3, but according to a recent report, it has already been removed in version 6.4 released last week.
While at this point it’s not clear if the idea has been completely abandoned, the short-lived Connectivity Troubleshooter has apparently been replaced with a simpler approach that points users to a Google support article and the Help Center should they come across any problems while using Android Auto.
At the same time, Google has also implemented a new pop-up that shows up when users try to use Android Auto wireless on an unsupported phone – Google has unlocked the wireless mode of Android Auto on all devices with the release of Android 11, but phones need to support 5GHz to be able to run it.
Needless to say, all these changes are happening under the hood and there’s no guarantee they would make it to the production version of Android Auto, as Google seems to be experimenting with all kinds of ideas. The next Android Auto update is projected to launch in the first weeks of June.
