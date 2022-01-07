Google Releases the First Android Auto Update of the Year with Mysterious Changes

Android Auto keeps evolving, there’s no doubt about this, as Google seems to be a lot more committed to improving the experience with the app in the long term.
In fact, the Mountain View-based search giant is investing big in the overall in-car experience, as it wants users to remain connected to Google services even while driving.
This is why both Android Auto and Android Automotive are getting new features and further polishing on a regular basis.
Today, it’s the turn of Android Auto to get a new batch of improvements, as the parent company has just released the very first update of the year. Android Auto 7.2 is therefore available for download right now, though keep in mind that the Google Play rollout happens in stages.
This means not everybody receives the new version on day one, so it could take a while until it shows up on your device. In the meantime, you can just download the APK installer and manually update Android Auto to version 7.2.
As for what’s new in this update, this is something that we’ll all have to figure out on our own. As per its usual approach, Google hasn’t provided a changelog for this Android Auto update, though right now, there are several critical things that need to be fixed in the app.
For example, the experience with the Google Pixel 6 has so far been a nightmare for many people out there, and the company has already started the investigation in order to come up with a fix. It’s not yet known if the update to version 7.2 produces any improvement for Pixel 6 users, but hopefully, it wouldn’t take too long before the app ends up running flawlessly on this device.
It remains to be seen if there’s any big change in Android Auto 7.2, as the rollout is still in the early hours right now.
