Google Releases Surprise Android Auto Update with Undisclosed Changes

Google officially rolled out Android Auto 6.4 in early May, as per the company’s typical one update per month schedule, so in theory, the search giant was now expected to ship a new version of the app in June.
But as it turns out, Android Auto 6.5 is now available for download much earlier than anticipated, though, at the first glance, there’s something special about this release.
First and foremost, the latest Android Auto build is 6.5.111908, but worth noting is the package is called release.daily. This is the first time an Android Auto update uses this approach, and while Google hasn’t offered any kind of information on it, there’s a good chance this is an internal build the company was using for testing and which somehow made its way to public users.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on what’s happening in the software world, developers sometimes release daily builds of their applications to users as part of testing programs in an attempt to iron out bugs and polish the experience of certain new features ahead of the production launch.
This is very often an approach used for browsers, such as Google Chrome, for instance, where Google ships Canary builds of the application on a daily basis specifically for letting power users try out its experimental features.
While there’s no confirmation this is the case with this mysterious Android Auto update, the release.daily tag strongly suggests it is, so you’d better think twice before installing it on your device, as such early releases typically come with an increased likelihood of bugs.
In other words, you’d better wait for the next Android Auto update to show up in the Google Play Store on your device and only then install it, especially if everything is currently working properly on your device.
We’ve reached out to Google to ask for more information about this release and will update the article if and when we receive an answer.
