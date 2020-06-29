Google Releases New Google Maps Updates on Android and Android Auto

5 Google Updates Google Maps for Android and Android Auto with a New Feature

Google Maps continues to be the top navigation app on both Android and iOS, and of course, it’s also the preferred choice for everyone running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too. 5 photos



Most recently, for example, Google shipped several updates for Google Maps on Android and Android Auto, and the good news is that both the stable and the beta builds have received additional improvements.



More specifically, the latest version of Google Maps stable is 10.44.3 on Android – the company rolled out version 10.44.2 on June 25, while build 10.43.3 landed only two days before. As for the beta builds, the most recent release is 10.45.0, which went live some four days after Google rollout version 10.44.1 to testers.



As for what’s new in all these updates, this is something that users themselves need to figure out, as Google no longer rolled out improvements unless there’s something huge in there.



However, we can actually try to guess what’s been changed in these updates, as there are several things that Google needs to improve in Google Maps.



For example, one of the issues that users have been complaining about for a long time concerns GPS tracking, as some say that Google Maps sometimes can no longer find them on the map. This obviously means the navigation itself is broken and using Google Maps doesn’t make much sense.



In this case, however, there’s a chance that improvements are needed in some other areas as well, including battery management, but Google Maps itself might also require a bunch of tweaks to improve GPS tracking.



I already downloaded the latest Google Maps versions and tried it out on Android Auto with a Samsung Galaxy Note9 and haven’t noticed anything unusual, with everything seemingly working fine. As a matter of fact, the traffic information that’s live for some users still isn’t available on my device. The GPS tracking also seems to be working correctly on my device.



