Google Releases New Android Auto Update, Use These Steps to Get It Right Now

Google is accelerating the release pace for Android Auto updates, and today the company shipped a new app version to the production channel.
Android Auto 9.2 reached the beta stage only a few days ago. It’s now rolling out to everybody through the Google Play Store. As such, users don’t have to be part of the Android Auto Beta program to get version 9.2.
Google first releases new Android Auto versions to beta testers specifically to test update reliability and stability. The company looks into bug reports to improve every release before the rollout to production devices starts. This typically happens a few weeks after a new beta build ships.
Since January 1, however, Google has substantially improved the Android Auto release cadence. New updates go live faster than before, presumably as Google is working around the clock on improving the Coolwalk redesign.
Announced in the first weeks of the year, Coolwalk overhauls the Android Auto interface with a split-screen mode. As such, users can run multiple apps side-by-side regardless of the display size. A 7-inch head unit with a landscape aspect ratio shows the navigation and an audio app on the same screen. The navigation app, be it Google Maps or any other alternative, receives more screen estate, specifically as it needs to show the route and turn-by-turn guidance.
The Coolwalk rollout is happening in waves. This means that not all users received the fresh design in January, with Google gradually enabling the update with a server-controlled process for supported devices. The company, therefore, buys more time to detect potential bugs in an early stage, eventually suspending the rollout should a major problem be discovered.
A similar approach is also being used for “regular” Android Auto updates. Version 9.2 makes no exception, as the Google Play Store rollout is also happening in stages.
The first users are getting this version right now, but version 9.2 wouldn't go live for others earlier than a few weeks.
Users who don’t want to wait for the automatic release can update Android Auto manually. Sideloading the APK allows users to install Android Auto 9.2 today, all by downloading the stand-alone installer.
The Android Auto 9.2 APK must be saved on the device. Once the download is complete, users need to manually launch the installer by tapping the file from a file manager. Depending on the Android settings on the phone, the operating system might require permissions to allow the installation of apps from third-party sources. By default, Android only allows app installation from the Google Play Store.
As per Google’s typical approach, a changelog is not available for Android Auto 9.2, so more information should surface as users themselves install the update and figure out what’s new.
