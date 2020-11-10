Google Releases Highly Anticipated Android Auto Update with Mysterious Fixes

The 100 MPH Pool Table Car or How One Chevrolet Monte Carlo Made History

Google has just released a new version of Android Auto for all its users, with the rollout now in the early phases through the Google Play Store. 1 photo



The new Android Auto version is 5.8.6043, and like in the past, it comes without a changelog.



While it’s now just a matter a time until users figure out on their own what’s new in Android Auto 5.8, Google has already promised several fixes in future updates, and there’s a chance this one includes at least some of them.



For example, not a long time ago Google acknowledged a problem that causes the music to no longer resume after a phone call ends. The company investigated the whole thing and then returned to confirm that a fix is ready, only that it would go live in a future Android Auto update.



Google is also expected to introduce additional improvements for the experience with



The search giant released the Android 11 update with much fanfare earlier this fall, and the first wave of devices, including its very own Pixel phones, can already install it. The experience behind the wheel, however, has so far been far from flawless, with various features broken down, including



The company has already included fixes in the November 2020 security patch for Android smartphones, and there’s a chance Android Auto 5.8 also comes with extra polishing to make sure everything runs properly after installing the latest operating system.



