Google Quietly Working on Another Big Android Auto Feature

Android Auto 6.4, the version that Google officially released for users across the world earlier this month, doesn’t come with any features, but on the other hand, it includes evidence that the search giant is already preparing some pretty big improvements that could go live rather sooner than later.
In addition to the connectivity troubleshooter that has mysteriously disappeared in Android Auto 6.4, it now looks like Google is also very close to implementing support for Work Profile in the app.
In other words, Work Profile would therefore expand from the phone to the head unit in the car, with a recent report indicating that there’s a chance the feature may already become available to a limited set of users with this latest version update.
What Work Profile does is as simple as it could be. This feature makes it possible for users to create two separate collections of apps, one for personal use and a second one for work apps, therefore building “profiles” with different purposes. So in theory, with Work Profile, Android Auto would let users switch from their personal apps to the ones they use for work with just a single tap in the app.
For the time being, however, it’s still not known how exactly this feature would be implemented in Android Auto, but given Work Profile is almost ready for drivers, we should find out more information rather sooner than later.
A new Android Auto version is expected to go live in approximately one month, and if the rollout of Work Profile has already started with a very limited set of users, it should continue when the next update gets the go-ahead.
On the other hand, you’d better not hold your breath for the broad availability of this feature, as Google is clearly still in the testing phase, so in case something goes wrong, the company could decide to hold back the public release for the general public.
In other words, Work Profile would therefore expand from the phone to the head unit in the car, with a recent report indicating that there’s a chance the feature may already become available to a limited set of users with this latest version update.
What Work Profile does is as simple as it could be. This feature makes it possible for users to create two separate collections of apps, one for personal use and a second one for work apps, therefore building “profiles” with different purposes. So in theory, with Work Profile, Android Auto would let users switch from their personal apps to the ones they use for work with just a single tap in the app.
For the time being, however, it’s still not known how exactly this feature would be implemented in Android Auto, but given Work Profile is almost ready for drivers, we should find out more information rather sooner than later.
A new Android Auto version is expected to go live in approximately one month, and if the rollout of Work Profile has already started with a very limited set of users, it should continue when the next update gets the go-ahead.
On the other hand, you’d better not hold your breath for the broad availability of this feature, as Google is clearly still in the testing phase, so in case something goes wrong, the company could decide to hold back the public release for the general public.