Google Needs Help to Resolve a Widespread Android Auto Problem

Getting a Pixel doesn’t mean Android Auto would run flawlessly, as the app doesn’t necessarily seem to be interested in what device you connect to the head unit.
In other words, Android Auto on a Google Pixel is just as buggy as any other mobile device. The latest version of the phone is living proof in this regard.
Customers who purchased the recently-released Google Pixel 6 discovered that the phone doesn’t connect to the head unit to run Android Auto. This means the mobile device isn’t detected by the head unit, though it does charge when plugged in.
But Android Auto never launches, these users claim, and a post on Google’s forums includes tens of messages from people struggling with the same thing in their cars.
It goes without saying the Mountain View-based search giant noticed all these reports, so the company has recently started investigating in an attempt to figure out what happens.
However, Google says it needs help from users themselves, as it could not reproduce the problem in its internal testing. The company now wants users to send bug reports that would allow the Android Auto dev team to determine what’s causing the connectivity problem.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone. Bug reports will help our engineers understand what's going on and to diagnose the root cause of the issue,” a member of the Android Auto team explains.
If you want to help Google with the investigation, you can find the discussion on the page linked above. The company says it’ll reach out via email to those who are struggling with the connection problem and provide the instructions on how to send a phone log.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can do, as most generic workarounds have proved to be useless when the Pixel 6 isn’t detected to run Android Auto.
Customers who purchased the recently-released Google Pixel 6 discovered that the phone doesn’t connect to the head unit to run Android Auto. This means the mobile device isn’t detected by the head unit, though it does charge when plugged in.
But Android Auto never launches, these users claim, and a post on Google’s forums includes tens of messages from people struggling with the same thing in their cars.
It goes without saying the Mountain View-based search giant noticed all these reports, so the company has recently started investigating in an attempt to figure out what happens.
However, Google says it needs help from users themselves, as it could not reproduce the problem in its internal testing. The company now wants users to send bug reports that would allow the Android Auto dev team to determine what’s causing the connectivity problem.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone. Bug reports will help our engineers understand what's going on and to diagnose the root cause of the issue,” a member of the Android Auto team explains.
If you want to help Google with the investigation, you can find the discussion on the page linked above. The company says it’ll reach out via email to those who are struggling with the connection problem and provide the instructions on how to send a phone log.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can do, as most generic workarounds have proved to be useless when the Pixel 6 isn’t detected to run Android Auto.