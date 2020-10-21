Google Needs Help to Fix the Latest Android Auto Version

UFOs Exist and They Came for Miley Cyrus (Seriously)

Android Auto 5.7 fixed a few things but broke down others, and as we told you not a long time ago, Google Assistant appears to be one of the key features no longer working properly after the latest update. 1 photo



Most people claim that Google Assistant behaves like it fails to load, with the launching animation remaining on screen as it’s listening for voice input. Nothing happens afterward though.







“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team



Someone in the same thread says that what brought everything back to normal was deleting the app and re-installing it. It’s not clear though if this concerns the Google app (which powers Google Assistant on Android and Android Auto) or Android Auto, so you could try the same thing for both of them just to be sure.



