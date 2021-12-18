Google Needs Help to Fix the Android Auto Error Nobody Can Explain

5 Google Announces Major Android Auto Fix, No Reason to Party Just Yet

While Android Auto has received lots of new features lately, including the highly anticipated dual-SIM support, Google is working around the clock on polishing the overall experience by resolving the most widespread problems. 6 photos



Reported recently, this problem seems to be encountered by more and more users, as for some reason, their keyboards stop working on the phones used to run Android Auto.



All keyboard apps seem to be affected, so it’s not just the native software installed on the Android phone. Samsung’s keyboard app is impacted as well and so are Google’s and Microsoft’s.



Obviously, nobody knows exactly why this is happening, especially because the whole thing showed up all of a sudden, apparently without a certain Android Auto update triggering this behavior.



Google confirmed it was investigating the problem back in November, but the company is now back to ask for help from users. In a post on the Android Auto support



If you want to help the company investigate this problem, just head over to the discussion thread linked above and share more details about it, with Google to then provide more information on how exactly to send a report from the phone.



Of course, there’s no ETA as to when a full fix could land, but needless to say, you’d better not hold your breath for it. The investigation is still in its early days, so it could take a lot of time until Google figures out what exactly is happening and how to deal with it.



Most likely, the error will finally be resolved at some point in 2022.