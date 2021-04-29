Google Needs Help from Users to Fix Spotify on Android Auto

Spotify is obviously one of the leading choices whenever it comes to listening to music not only on the mobile phone but also in the car, but on the other hand, the experience on Android Auto isn’t necessarily the smoothest we’ve ever seen.
At least for some users, that is, as a several months-old problem reported on Google’s forums indicates that the music app fails to launch on Android Auto with a generic error reading “Spotify doesn’t seem to be working right now.”
Google officially started looking into the error back in February, but no further information has been offered since then, with users still struggling to find a way to get Spotify up and running in their cars.
“I have exactly the same issue with my OnePlus 6 on a 2019 Ford Focus. Everything was working perfectly until about a month ago. I have scoured the internet and there is no permanent solution. You can temporarily fix it by clearing the cache for the Spotify app - Settings > Apps & notifications > Spotify app > Storage & cache > Clear Cache. This does get it working again, but you do need to do this each time,” someone said in March.
Others have managed to fix Spotify by reconfiguring the permission settings and battery management options. But on the other hand, there’s no generic workaround that brings things back to normal for everybody.
The good news is now Google wants more information from users, so the company is requesting those struggling with the bug to send phone logs in order to figure out exactly what’s happening.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” Google said in a recent post on the forums.
Obviously, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could land, but if you need to get in touch with Google, you can check out the aforementioned thread where the company seeks more information about the Spotify problems.
