5 New Stable Version of Android Auto Now Available, New Features Expected

4 Three Features That Make Waze a Better App Than Google Maps on Android Auto

1 This Cable Lets You Run Android Auto and CarPlay Without the Risk of Overheating

Google Might Have Fixed Another Big Android Auto Annoyance

If you’ve been using Android Auto lately and everything worked like a charm, it’s all because Google might have included a bunch of undisclosed fixes in the most recent updates for the app. 6 photos



More specifically, Google Pixel 5 owners have been having a hard time running Android Auto in their cars, simply because their phones just kept disconnecting from the head unit at random points. Many believed it was all because of a bad cable, but changing the cords didn’t make any difference.



Oddly enough, the same cable and head unit worked perfectly fine with older Pixel phones, and this was seen by many as the living proof the culprit was Android Auto on the Google Pixel 5.



In a



If the disconnecting still occurs, users are recommended to enable USB Debugging to see if this improves their experience. To do this, they must head over to Settings, and under System > Developer Options there’s an option called USB debugging. By default, this option is turned off, so you need to manually enable it.



The



If you don’t want to wait and get the latest Android Auto version right now, you can head over to this At least, that’s what a member of the Android Auto team suggests, as a post on Google’s community forums indicates that a long-time problem with the app might have finally been resolved.More specifically, Google Pixel 5 owners have been having a hard time running Android Auto in their cars, simply because their phones just kept disconnecting from the head unit at random points. Many believed it was all because of a bad cable, but changing the cords didn’t make any difference.Oddly enough, the same cable and head unit worked perfectly fine with older Pixel phones, and this was seen by many as the living proof the culprit was Android Auto on the Google Pixel 5.In a post earlier today, a member of the Android Auto team asks impacted users to install the most recent version of the app to see if the disconnecting still happens, therefore suggesting the search giant might have included some improvements particularly aimed at this problem in the latest updates.If the disconnecting still occurs, users are recommended to enable USB Debugging to see if this improves their experience. To do this, they must head over to Settings, and under System > Developer Options there’s an option called USB debugging. By default, this option is turned off, so you need to manually enable it.The most recent stable version of Android Auto was released a few days ago, but the rollout through the Google Play Store is still under way, as Google pushes the new update to devices out there gradually.If you don’t want to wait and get the latest Android Auto version right now, you can head over to this page and download the stand-alone APK installer on your device.