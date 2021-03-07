Google Maps Updates for Android and Android Auto Released, New Feature Included

Artificial Intelligence Is Guiding Human Return to the Moon

Google has released new updates for Android and Android Auto, and this time both the stable and the beta channels are getting some goodies. 1 photo



Google shipped two new important beta builds this week, and it all starts with Google Maps version 10.62.0. This is the very first beta of branch 10.62, and while the company hasn’t included any release notes, there’s a chance it hides something significant under the hood, as it’s an important jump from the previous testing build released as version 10.61.1.



A second beta was published on March 5 as



But for users sticking with the stable version of Google Maps, the new release shipped to devices as version 10.61.3 is the one that’s the most important.



And it’s because this particular build packs



What’s important to know, however, is that the visual overhaul is still powered by a server-side switch, so it could take a while to show up on your device even after installing version 10.62.1.



The new full dark mode is exclusive to Android devices for now and is expected to land on iPhones at a later time, though Google hasn’t yet shared any ETA in this regard.



You can find the full instructions on



Once you install the new version of Google Maps and launch the app, you should see a prompt telling you that the new dark mode is finally available on your device, and following the steps on the page linked above lets you instantly enable it.



