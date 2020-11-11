Google Maps Updated with a New Feature You Don’t Really Need These Days

While Google Maps is mainly used as a navigation app that allows users to go from point A to point B easier, it also comes with a series of other useful features, some of them not necessarily supposed to be used in cars.
One of them is the Timeline, which makes it possible for everyone to see the places they’ve already traveled to and get more information on their visits.
Google has now updated the Timeline with a feature you might not necessarily need these days but which could really come in handy when things come back to normal and we can finally go on a holiday safely.
It’s a Trips tab in the Timeline, and its purpose is as simple as it could be: it lets you view your past vacations, along with photos, total distance traveled, and means of transportation. Thanks to this update, you can essentially share your entire holiday data with someone else, making it possible to create a rich catalog of locations where you’ve been on vacation and which you’re recommending to others.
“For those not traveling this holiday season, you can use new features in Google Maps or Google Photos to take a walk down memory lane. If you’re using Maps on Android, you can soon access the new 'Trips' tab in Timeline to see a summary of your past vacations, along with information about the places you visited, the total kilometers traveled, and the modes of transportation you used,” Google announced this week.
“If you choose to turn on your Location History setting, you can use Trips in Timeline as a handy tool if you’re feeling nostalgic or want to share vacation recommendations with friends or family.”
This feature is currently available exclusively on Android, but it’s very likely to go live on iPhone as well at some point in the coming updates published in the App Store.
Google has now updated the Timeline with a feature you might not necessarily need these days but which could really come in handy when things come back to normal and we can finally go on a holiday safely.
It’s a Trips tab in the Timeline, and its purpose is as simple as it could be: it lets you view your past vacations, along with photos, total distance traveled, and means of transportation. Thanks to this update, you can essentially share your entire holiday data with someone else, making it possible to create a rich catalog of locations where you’ve been on vacation and which you’re recommending to others.
“For those not traveling this holiday season, you can use new features in Google Maps or Google Photos to take a walk down memory lane. If you’re using Maps on Android, you can soon access the new 'Trips' tab in Timeline to see a summary of your past vacations, along with information about the places you visited, the total kilometers traveled, and the modes of transportation you used,” Google announced this week.
“If you choose to turn on your Location History setting, you can use Trips in Timeline as a handy tool if you’re feeling nostalgic or want to share vacation recommendations with friends or family.”
This feature is currently available exclusively on Android, but it’s very likely to go live on iPhone as well at some point in the coming updates published in the App Store.