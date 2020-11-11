Google Maps Updated with a New Feature You Don’t Really Need These Days

More on this:

1 Google Has Found a Brilliant Way to Let Users Improve Google Maps

2 Car Fire Caught on Google Maps Looks Like GTA V in Real Life

3 Waze Data Shows Just a Small Drop in Car Usage Despite New Restrictions

4 You’d Better Not Update Your iPhone If You Use Google Maps on a Daily Basis

5 Truck Driver Turned Internet Celebrity After Huge Spill Is Caught on Google Maps