Google Maps Rival Makes Its Way to More Vehicles, New-Gen Navigation Out of the Box

Google Maps is very often the preferred choice for navigation needs, but on the other hand, there are plenty of alternatives out there, some of which are betting big on the integration with the in-vehicle systems (also known as IVI).
More specifically, HERE, which right now is one of the largest navigation specialists in the entire world, is partnering with vehicle makers to provide new-gen capabilities out-of-the-box. Drivers will therefore get advanced navigation features without the need for installing any other software in their vehicles.
The latest such partnership brings HERE Navigation to a series of Isuzu models sold in Australia.
The service will be installed on MyIsuzu Co-Pilot, the company’s embedded IVI platform, and will provide advanced features such as up-to-date maps, live traffic, and recommended truck routes. Needless to say, such collaboration is first and foremost aimed at fleet operators, especially because the navigation software should help them operate more efficiently and always find the best route to a defined destination.
As part of the partnership, the 2022 model year F Series, FX Series, and FY Series trucks sold in the country will all get HERE Navigation pre-loaded.
The battle in the navigation market is getting fiercer, but for the time being, Google continues to dominate the mobile sector with Google Maps and Waze.
However, when it comes to professional software that is offered out-of-the-box, companies like Sygic, HERE, and TomTom are very often the top choices, especially because their solutions have also been updated with new-gen capabilities like traffic data, road incident warning, and up-to-date maps.
Google seems to be going for another strategy on this front, as the company is betting big on Android Automotive in the long term. Android Automotive is a fully-featured operating system that can be installed by automakers on their head units and therefore power the entire infotainment experience behind the wheel. Needless to say, Google Maps is the app in charge of offering navigation capabilities on Android Automotive.
