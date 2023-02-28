Google Maps Rival Gets Major Update With High-Precision Navigation

The latest update released by Huawei for its Google Maps alternative includes several notable additions, including dynamic arrows and traffic indicators for high-precision navigation.
The number of Google Maps alternatives is growing, and Huawei’s Petal Maps is regularly getting new capabilities with updates aimed at Android devices.
Back in 2019, Huawei was added to the U.S. Entity list, being banned from using software and hardware developed by American companies. As such, the Chinese tech behemoth could no longer use Android and Google services, so it started working on its own operating system and alternative apps.
This is how Petal Maps was created. As an alternative to Google Maps, Petal Maps includes the essential navigation feature package, but updates like the one released today bring additional capabilities that support the expansion on multiple fronts.
Case in point, the 3D globe that is part of this update. Petal Maps now allows users to explore the Earth in a three-dimensional view. The continents and the oceans are displayed on a 3D globe.
In terms of navigation, Petal Maps is getting new traffic assistance tools. The update includes high-precision navigation, which comprises dynamic arrows and traffic indicators displayed on the map. The company says this addition will provide more refined guidance, but for now, it’s only available in some countries.
The rollout is taking place gradually, so expect the number of supported regions to expand in the coming weeks and months.
Petal Maps is also getting more measurement options. Perimeter and area measurements are now available in the navigation app.
In the last few updates, Huawei has tried to expand Petal Maps beyond the navigation concept by adding support for reviews, photos, and business information. The objective is obvious, as Huawei wants Petal Maps to become a fully featured alternative to Google Maps. The business information is therefore essential in the long term, especially because the reviews have become an integral part of Google Maps.
With this update, Petal Maps is getting review notifications. Users are already allowed to rate businesses displayed on the map, but the new version lets users get a notification when their review is flagged as a high-quality post.
The latest version of Petal Maps is 3.3.0.300.
In the meantime, Petal Maps continues to deliver the essential feature package for drivers. One of the most important components is real-time traffic data, which helps generate faster routes by taking into account the least congested regions in your area.
Petal Maps also offers lane guidance, multiple map layers, and support for navigation information on the company’s smartwatches. This means you can get route guidance on your wrist if you use one of Huawei’s wearables. Multiple modes of transportation are supported, including walking and cycling.
