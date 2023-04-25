Google Maps Rival Gets Major Update With a Little Something for Everybody

If there’s one thing I really like about MapFactor Navigator, it’s the insane customization power the app comes with. Compared to Google Maps and Waze, MapFactor allows users to set up the navigation just the way they want, eventually getting more control over what they see on the map with or without route guidance.
The latest update, which brings the app to version 7.3 on Android, includes new points of interest, along with a series of new related customization options.
Navigation apps, be they Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or Sygic GPS Navigation, include a gigantic collection of POIs. As such, the navigation experience is significantly enhanced, as users don’t necessarily have to provide an address but look for a POI.
MapFactor tries a more useful approach, displaying all these POIs on the map. This way, you can view them in real time as you navigate. However, the POI data is also integrated into the search feature, so you can look for points of interest either close to you or along the route.
The latest update enhances the POI support with new categories, including charging stations for electric cars. With the search feature, you can search for a nearby charging station and then configure the application to provide route guidance to its location. Additionally, if you’re a big fan of thorough route planning, you can look for charging stations along the route before beginning the journey.
It goes without saying that such features come in handy specifically to drivers. MapFactor says that its main focus is enhancing the mobility of all people, not just drivers, so the POI support comes with a little something for other users too.
For example, the update includes pubs, toilets, caves, springs, wells, trail systems, and coach stops. All are available on the map either in real-time close to the user’s location or via the search feature.
In terms of customization options, the expanded POI support also comes with more tweaking. MapFactor allows users to configure precisely what points of interest they want to see on the map when running the app. This way, the map remains clean by only showing the information that’s relevant to you.
For example, if you typically travel by car, the coach stop information might not make much sense. As such, you can disable this category of POIs from settings and therefore keep the map cleaner. The same is true for the rest of the POIs that are available in MapFactor.
The new version of the app is already available for download. The updated POI experience is now live in the free version of MapFactor but is also integrated into the premium siblings currently published on the Google Play Store.
Navigation apps, be they Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or Sygic GPS Navigation, include a gigantic collection of POIs. As such, the navigation experience is significantly enhanced, as users don’t necessarily have to provide an address but look for a POI.
MapFactor tries a more useful approach, displaying all these POIs on the map. This way, you can view them in real time as you navigate. However, the POI data is also integrated into the search feature, so you can look for points of interest either close to you or along the route.
The latest update enhances the POI support with new categories, including charging stations for electric cars. With the search feature, you can search for a nearby charging station and then configure the application to provide route guidance to its location. Additionally, if you’re a big fan of thorough route planning, you can look for charging stations along the route before beginning the journey.
It goes without saying that such features come in handy specifically to drivers. MapFactor says that its main focus is enhancing the mobility of all people, not just drivers, so the POI support comes with a little something for other users too.
For example, the update includes pubs, toilets, caves, springs, wells, trail systems, and coach stops. All are available on the map either in real-time close to the user’s location or via the search feature.
In terms of customization options, the expanded POI support also comes with more tweaking. MapFactor allows users to configure precisely what points of interest they want to see on the map when running the app. This way, the map remains clean by only showing the information that’s relevant to you.
For example, if you typically travel by car, the coach stop information might not make much sense. As such, you can disable this category of POIs from settings and therefore keep the map cleaner. The same is true for the rest of the POIs that are available in MapFactor.
The new version of the app is already available for download. The updated POI experience is now live in the free version of MapFactor but is also integrated into the premium siblings currently published on the Google Play Store.