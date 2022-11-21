Google Maps Rival Gets Major Update to Become a Waze Alternative

Huawei’s adventure in the tech world took a completely different turn in mid-May 2019 when the United States announced the first set of sanctions for the company.
Because it was no longer allowed to use software and hardware developed by American companies, Huawei decided to start investing in its very own set of alternatives supposed to allow it to provide customers with a similar experience on its devices.
The Google Maps alternative, for example, is called Petal Maps, and since the debut of the app, it has constantly evolved to be more and more advanced overall.
The latest update, for instance, includes a pack of improvements that not only that makes Petal Maps a better navigation app but also pushes it into Waze territory.
This is because Petal Maps can now issue advance warnings to avoid hazards on the road ahead in a way that obviously reminds of Waze. The Google-owned app relies on a crowdsourcing engine to warn users of incidents on the road, including traffic jams, speed cameras, broken traffic lights, roadkill, floods, and so on, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Huawei expanding in this direction as well.
Furthermore, the Chinese tech behemoth is expanding the lane guidance feature with availability in more countries and regions. It’s pretty easy to figure out what this feature does, as lane guidance makes it a lot more straightforward to navigate complex intersections.
Huawei has also updated Petal Maps with shareable rankings, which means that users can now share their personal contribution stats – again, this reminds of Waze, where users are getting points for every report they send in the app.
And last but not least, Huawei is trying to make Petal Maps a community-driven app by allowing users to add images for every little place they visit on the map, therefore allowing others to explore certain regions just like they currently do on Google Maps.
